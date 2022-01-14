ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Suspects steal car, use it in second carjacking on same day, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said the same three men are suspects in two carjackings just off North Watkins on January 9.

Investigators said they used the first carjacked vehicle to steal another one later the same day.

A woman told officers she left her 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander running in front of 1071 Garland Street when she saw a man get into the car and drive off headed north on Watkins.

Her silver 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander had a temporary paper license plate and damage to the front passenger bumper. It was also missing trim on the rear driver’s side door and had a large dent on the rear driver’s said door panel.

Later that day, officers were called to another carjacking on Ontario Avenue just off North Watkins.

The victim told police that a silver Mitsubishi Outlander pulled onto the gas station lot. A man armed with a handgun got out of the stolen Mitsubishi Outlander and demanded the victim’s 2014 Honda Accord.

The stolen Honda Accord has been recovered, police said. The stolen Outlander has not.

Memphis police describe the man who stole the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander as 18-22 years of age with dreadlocks. He was wearing a red, white, and blue Ralph Lauren jacket.

The man who demanded the 2014 Honda Accord was also 18-22 years of age. He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, police said. He was wearing white shoes with blue jeans, a blue jacket, a lime t-shirt, and a black mask.

A third suspect is described as 18-22 years of age with short dreadlocks. He was wearing a “Hey Arnold” shirt or jacket, police said.

MPD said the three men might frequent a corner store at North Watkins Street and Brown Avenue.

If you have information about these crimes, police ask that you contact Det. N. Segich with the Violent Crimes Unit at 636-1920 or call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Covid-19 Killer!
5d ago

You need to be extremely vigilant while traveling in Memphis! You're always one stop away from being a victim of crime!

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

