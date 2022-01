COLUMBIA, S.C. — When it comes to winter weather, there is a lot that goes into a forecast. One thing that you might have heard about and is unique to this part of the country is Cold Air Damming, more commonly known as "The Wedge" or "The Carolina Wedge". This weather feature has big impacts on what we see falling from the sky during the winter months so, let's break it all down.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO