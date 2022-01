Girl Scouts is also introducing a new cookie, Adventurefuls, which is filled with caramel-brownie goodness!. The Girls Scouts of America kicked off the 2022 cookie season this Tuesday, January 11 and just in time for the new season, the program is rolling out a new initiative to make getting your favorite snacks a bit easier. As reported by Food and Wine Magazine, the organization has now partnered with the popular on-demand delivery service DoorDash to make it easier for cookie enthusiasts to score their favorite sweet treats. Yes, you read that right. You can have Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Caramel deLites right at your doorstep.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO