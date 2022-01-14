ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tim Allen to reprise ‘Santa Clause’ role for new Disney+ limited series

By Sarah Dewberry
WTVF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Allen is set to reprise a familiar role for a limited series for Disney. On Friday, Disney+ announced that the actor had signed on to reprise his role as Santa from the "Santa Clause" film franchise. "It’s...

www.newschannel5.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Boys Of Summer’: Lorraine Bracco, Nora Zehetner & More Board Family Adventure Pic Toplined By Mel Gibson And Mason Thames

EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), Nora Zehetner (Grey’s Anatomy), Julian Lerner (The Wonder Years), Abby James Witherspoon (Secret Headquarters) and Noah Cottrell (Punky Brewster) have joined the cast of Boys of Summer, the family adventure film from actor-director David Henrie (This Is the Year, Wizards of Waverly Place) that is now in production in North Carolina. They will star alongside the previously announced Mel Gibson and Mason Thames. In the film scripted by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), a local boy (Thames) whose best friend is mysteriously taken begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Pretty Big’: Tina Mabry To Direct Get Lifted Film Co., Macro & Kristina Sorensen Feature For Warner Bros & HBO Max

Queen of the South co-producer and Queen Sugar producer Tina Mabry has signed on to direct and co-write Pretty Big at Warner Bros. and HBO Max, a project which Mike Jackson of Get Lifted Film Co., Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson of Macro and Kristina Sorensen will produce. Pretty Big is based on the true life story of Akira Armstrong and the origin of her Pretty Big Movement dance company. In the movie, a young plus-sized woman takes matters into her own hands when she keeps getting rejected from dance companies, despite her obvious talent. When she starts her own company for bodies of all shapes,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#The Santa Clause#Film Star#Disneyplus
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins CBS’ ‘FBI: International’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alumna Elizabeth Mitchell is set to recur on CBS’ freshman drama series FBI: International in a key role. From executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Mitchell, who will first appear in a February episode, will play...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Juan Pablo Raba Joins John Cena & Alison Brie In Pierre Morel Action Comedy ‘Freelance’; Filming Begins In Colombia

EXCLUSIVE: Narcos, Peppermint and Coyote star Juan Pablo Raba is joining John Cena and Alison Brie in director Pierre Morel’s action comedy Freelance. Filming is now underway in Colombia on the movie, which follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Secrets of ‘Moon Knight’: Ethan Hawke’s Villain and Oscar Isaac’s Accent

Chaos reigns in the mind of Steven Grant. Or is that Marc Spector? Dueling personalities come to a head in Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, based on the cult comic hero of the same name, and created by head writer Jeremy Slater. Unlike Marvel Studios’ previously released Disney+ series, all existing in and impacting the larger MCU, Moon Knight, isn’t anchored by a character familiar to audiences who have been following along with in the MCU for the past 14 years. The series is anchored by Oscar Isaac, which has certainly drawn increased interest in the character. Still, Moon Knight is something...
MOVIES
TVLine

PaleyFest 2022: Ghosts, Cobra Kai, Superman & Lois, Hacks, NCIS Shows and More Among In-Person Panels

PaleyFest 2022 has unveiled its in-person slate for this year’s event, and it includes superheroes and supernatural spirits. The lineup for the annual TV festival, which will take place from April 2-10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, will kick off with a panel for This Is Us‘ final season. The event will also recognize two other shows that will be saying goodbye, AMC’s Better Call Saul and ABC’s black-ish. Other panel highlights include CBS’ freshman comedy Ghosts, The CW’s Superman & Lois, Netflix’s Emily in Paris and an evening celebrating the NCIS universe. “We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Keanu Reeves reveals his favourite song

Keanu Reeves has revealed that his favourite song is Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart”.Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week [13 January],The Matrix actor took part in a segment of the show where he was asked a series of questions to “penetrate the soul”.During it, Reeves was quizzed about what song he would listen to for the rest of his life and after some deliberation, eventually answered “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division.Reeves also revealed that his favourite film is the 1970s thriller Rollerball starring James Caan and that his favourite sandwich...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy