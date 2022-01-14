ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings Crown Penguins, 6-2

By Rick Buker
penguinpoop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch to the coaching staff and players’ credit, our Penguins don’t get outclassed very often. But, man oh Manischewitz, we sure did last night. The Los Angeles Kings, an intriguing blend of Stanley Cup holdovers and young up-and-comers that may serve as a model for future Pens teams, skated over, around...

