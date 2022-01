Every year thousands of students enrol in PhD degrees at universities in New Zealand. The government funds their degrees because the advanced knowledge and innovations they develop benefit our economy and society. But there is growing concern about the impact of COVID-19 on doctoral students. It’s feared some will abandon their degrees, with real implications for the potential future social and economic benefits of the research. PhD students are required to do extensive research and document their findings in a thesis. Many do this using specialised equipment available only on university campuses. Due to the lockdowns in the past two years,...

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO