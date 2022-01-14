ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SportsZone Saturday: Girls wrestling grows, Anthony Erickson excels as a kicker, Riemersma leads Augustana

By Grant Sweeter
 5 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with another full show featuring stories about the growth of high school girls wrestling in South Dakota and Jefferson place kicker, Anthony Erickson.

Plus we talk to a pair of standouts in Augustana men’s basketball standout, Tyler Riemersma and SDSU wrestling standout Clay Carlson.

Here are the stories featured in this week’s SportsZone Saturday:

