SportsZone Saturday: Girls wrestling grows, Anthony Erickson excels as a kicker, Riemersma leads Augustana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with another full show featuring stories about the growth of high school girls wrestling in South Dakota and Jefferson place kicker, Anthony Erickson.
Plus we talk to a pair of standouts in Augustana men’s basketball standout, Tyler Riemersma and SDSU wrestling standout Clay Carlson.
Here are the stories featured in this week’s SportsZone Saturday:
- Eye on KELOLAND: The growth of girls wrestling
- Erickson looking to move up the ranks in kicking
- A technician in the paint, Augustana’s Tyler Riemersma has become a walking double-double
- KELOLAND Sports Original Focus: South Dakota State All-American wrestler Clay Carlson
- Vikings fans in Sioux Falls react to Zimmer, Spielman firings
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – Jan. 5-12
- KELOLAND Sports Pick’em – Wild Card Playoffs
