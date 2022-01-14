ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complaint alleges Milwaukee Burger King employees staged robbery that led to employee shooting coworker

By Matt Christy
 5 days ago

MILWAUKEE — A Burger King employee told police she, her father and a fellow employee were part of a staged robbery that suddenly turned deadly when a third coworker fired a gun at the robber, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel .

Milwaukee police reported the deadly shooting occurred on Jan. 2 at a Burger King in the Capitol Heights neighborhood. Sixteen-year-old Burger King employee Niesha Harris-Brazell died as a result of the shooting.

Girl, 4, foils babysitter’s home invasion plot

On Friday, Milwaukee County prosecutors charged Antoine Z. Edwards, 41, of Milwaukee with felony murder and intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child, with death as a consequence.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, however, that a criminal complaint alleges Edwards never fired his gun during the robbery attempt.

Edwards and his 16-year-old daughter, an employee at the Burger King, told police that they had planned to stage the robbery with Harris-Brazell, knowing she would be working the cash register at the drive-thru window.

The complaint argued that Harris-Brazell was ultimately not shot by Edwards, but fatally shot by a coworker who was not in on the staged robbery and had drawn and fired a gun at the would-be robber, inadvertently striking and killing Harris-Brazell.

The Journal Sentinel reported Harris-Brazell’s grandmother vehemently denied her granddaughter being a part of a staged robbery, however, calling the accusation “complete and utter bull****.”

