Complaint alleges Milwaukee Burger King employees staged robbery that led to employee shooting coworker

MILWAUKEE — A Burger King employee told police she, her father and a fellow employee were part of a staged robbery that suddenly turned deadly when a third coworker fired a gun at the robber, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel .

Milwaukee police reported the deadly shooting occurred on Jan. 2 at a Burger King in the Capitol Heights neighborhood. Sixteen-year-old Burger King employee Niesha Harris-Brazell died as a result of the shooting.

On Friday, Milwaukee County prosecutors charged Antoine Z. Edwards, 41, of Milwaukee with felony murder and intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child, with death as a consequence.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, however, that a criminal complaint alleges Edwards never fired his gun during the robbery attempt.

Edwards and his 16-year-old daughter, an employee at the Burger King, told police that they had planned to stage the robbery with Harris-Brazell, knowing she would be working the cash register at the drive-thru window.

The complaint argued that Harris-Brazell was ultimately not shot by Edwards, but fatally shot by a coworker who was not in on the staged robbery and had drawn and fired a gun at the would-be robber, inadvertently striking and killing Harris-Brazell.

The Journal Sentinel reported Harris-Brazell’s grandmother vehemently denied her granddaughter being a part of a staged robbery, however, calling the accusation “complete and utter bull****.”

