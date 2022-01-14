ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fans prepare for the Buffalo Bills game Saturday night

By Tara Lynch, Eric Snitil
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMxS5_0dm8Uk5h00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM/WIVB) — One of the coldest games on record against a division rival at the first home playoff game in front of a full crowd in nearly two decades will be played in Western New York.

Saturday night, the Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots in the Wildcard Round of the NFL Playoffs. The Bills have high hopes for their playoff run, as they try to make it to the Super Bowl after falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs last season in the AFC Championship game. This is the first time the Bills will host a playoff game in front of a full crowd since the 1990s. Remember last year, Bills Mafia was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where to watch the Bills’ first playoff game

“The energy is almost overwhelming,” John Murphy, play-by-play voice of the Buffalo Bills, told 18 News.

Will this be the coldest game on record?

Overwhelming energy from fans who are preparing for one of the coldest games on record with temperatures into the single digits and wind chills below zero.

The date was January 15, 1994. The Bills were coming off a 12-4 season atop the AFC East standings, set to take on the Los Angeles Raiders in the divisional playoff game. The game (outcome aside) has lived in local infamy as the coldest Bills game in Orchard Park. The temperature on January 15 was 0 degrees with a wind chill colder than -10 degrees. Given the latest forecast trends, it appears Saturday night’s forecast could be “in the ballpark”.

Have Bills tickets? Saturday’s game could be one of the coldest home games in history

An arctic cold front dropped southward late-day Thursday, sparking a shift to a northerly wind, ushering in a fresh and potent bitterly cold air mass that will ooze southward Friday into Saturday. Current guidance suggests temperatures will sputter into the single digits in Orchard Park by that late hour, coupled with a breeze out of the east of 5-10 mph that will drop wind chills below zero.

Physicians remind fans that they need to layer up to avoid hypothermia and frostbite. Another concern for emergency departments is drinking alcohol in these conditions because it will make you colder faster.

“Your blood comes closer to the surface of the skin and you can actually cool down a lot faster than you would if you weren’t drinking alcohol,” Sarah Winward, physician’s assistant at Arnot Health, added.

Where to watch the game in Twin Tiers?

If you are staying close to the Twin Tiers, local restaurants say they are ready with plenty of food on hand for fans who go out to watch the games.

“Anyone who knows Mooney’s knows we are all about Buffalo. It tends to get busier around the time of the game,” Drew DiLaura, manager at Mooney’s Bar and Grill in Big Flats, added.

As for the opponent, it is a familiar foe. The Bills split the regular-season matchups with the Patriots losing at home in windy conditions and winning on the road in December in Foxborough.

Yes, there are Bills fans in Boston

“It’s still the Patriots and people have a lot of emotional baggage when it comes to that team. It’s going to be really electric with a lot of emotion in the air and it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” Steve Tasker, former Buffalo Bills player, said.

Bills fans from near and far will descend on Orchard Park Saturday keeping in mind an iconic saying from Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy.

“When it’s too tough for them, it’s just right for us,” Tasker concluded.

Where else would you rather be Saturday night? Bundle up Twin Tiers, it might be chilly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

4 Observations: Bills bury Patriots to advance 47-17

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are headed back to the divisional round of the playoffs for a 2nd straight year following a dominant performance. The Patriots owned the Bills for 2 decades and the biggest difference between the two franchises was at quarterback. Now the Bills have a franchise QB in Josh Allen and […]
NFL
WETM 18 News

Joe Gilbert Watch – Wild Card week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The NFL playoffs are here and it’s all or nothing. It’s time for our weekly Joe Gilbert Watch following the Horseheads native and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line coach. After winning it all last year, Gilbert and the Bucs (13-4) prepare for the Wild Card round versus the Philadelphia Eagles (9-8). […]
NFL
WETM 18 News

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 19

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Week 18 in Baltimore where the Steelers dominated the Ravens to make it to Week 19. The game nearly ended in a tie, but ended 16-13. If the game had ended in […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
Chicago Tribune

A blowout playoff win followed by an interview with the Chicago Bears. For Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, this is the definition of ‘strike while the iron is hot.’

If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. ...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Bills vs. Chiefs Prediction, Pick: Will Josh Allen beat Patrick Mahomes in the Divisional Round?

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs easily defeated the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively, in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams put on elite offensive performances, which is far from surprising. It’s important to emphasize how good each offense was in the Wild Card round last week. Below, you’ll find the NFL odds, along with my pick and prediction for the Bills vs. Chiefs Divisional Round matchup.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Player Makes Bold Statement On Bills Rivalry After Blowout Loss

Adrian Phillips believes the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are closer than Saturday’s lopsided scoreline would indicate. In fact, the veteran Patriots safety said Monday there is no gap between his team and the AFC East rival Bills, who are moving on to the divisional round after routing New England 47-17 on wild-card weekend.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Bills Mafia#Home Games#American Football#Wetm Wivb#The Buffalo Bills#The New England Patriots#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc Championship#The Los Angeles Raiders
Syracuse.com

Stefon Diggs remembers iconic photo after Bills loss to Chiefs last year; Here’s what McDermott told him after

In the minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game last season, Stefon Diggs remained on the field to watch the celebration. He stayed there until Bills coach Sean McDermott left the locker room and came out to the field to console his All Pro receiver, who wanted to remember what it felt like in that moment.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Bills vs Chiefs: Buffalo opens as small underdog in divisional round

The Buffalo Bills have opened as an underdog for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s not a surprise. What is a slight surprise is how small the line is; Buffalo started as a 2.5-point underdog and the line has already moved down to 2 overnight.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

How Good Was Bills’ Josh Allen In Wild Card vs. Patriots?

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card matchup against the New England Patriots expecting a big-time battle. What ended up happening was an old-fashioned blowout. Buffalo ended up taking home the win by a final score of 47-17. From the opening kickoff, it was clear that the...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Monday Night Blitz: Bills Beat Down Patriots // Mac Jones/Patriots Defense // Buffalo Going Forward/Free Agents // Game Changing Moment – 01/17/22 (Hour 1)

(0:00) Christian Arcand and Tim McKone, in for Adam Jones, start the final Monday Night Blitz of the year with their takeaways from the Patriots embarrassing defeat against the Buffalo Bills. (12:40) Mac Jones’ play in his first postseason game and how the Pats defense played down the stretch.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Mario Addison the only injury for Buffalo Bills after playoff win

As the Buffalo Bills coasted to victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday, they also managed to avoid any clusters of injuries. Speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Sean McDermott only named a single player with a noteworthy ailment from the game: defensive end Mario Addison, who hurt his shoulder on a tackle attempt in the second half.
NFL
News 8 WROC

Bills vs. Chiefs: Stories, odds, stats & how to watch Sunday’s playoff game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a rematch of last year’s 2021 AFC Championship game and their second matchup at Arrowhead Stadium this season. Both teams advanced to the divisional round after making light work of their opponents in the wild card. The Bills demolished the Patriots in round three of their season series 47-17. The […]
NFL
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy