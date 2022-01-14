ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to review suit against MMSD over transgender student preferred name policy

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to review a case arguing the Madison Metropolitan School District’s policy not to tell parents if a transgender student chooses to use a different name at school violates parents’ constitutional rights.

The lawsuit , filed nearly two years ago in February 2020 , relates to an MMSD policy adopted in 2018 allowing school staff members to use a student’s preferred name at school and their legal name when speaking with their parents.

Advocates of the policy change have said it’s designed to support students who may not be ready to come out to their family members, while opponents have argued the move takes away parents’ rights when it comes to their child’s life and healthcare-related decisions.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty Deputy Counsel Luke Berg, the lead counsel in the case, said the plaintiffs are pleased the state’s highest court will hear the case.

“The Madison Metropolitan School District cannot make decisions reserved for parents,” he said.

Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Kate Anderson also praised the high court’s decision .

“School policies that exclude parents from children’s gender identity decisions are harming children across the country,” she said. “We are hopeful that the Wisconsin Supreme Court will take the lead in protecting a parent’s right to be a parent.”

MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds said Friday the district cannot comment on pending litigation, but in 2020 he told News 3 Now in a statement the district stood behind the policy “and recognizes its tremendous responsibility to uphold the right of every child to be educated in a safe, all-inclusive and nondiscriminatory learning environment.”

Comments / 2

Peggy Murnane-Drobinski
5d ago

Ugh. it's almost like the schools are encouraging kids to be transgender. I hope the parents win this!

3
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Democratic Senate candidate files election lawsuits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate filed two lawsuits Tuesday alleged that Wisconsin election officials aren’t keeping all ballots secret and are not properly vetting voting machines. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that candidate Peter Peckarsky, an attorney, filed the lawsuits in Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MMSD adds 817 COVID-19 cases in past week among students and staff

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District identified 817 new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff in the past week. According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, nearly 1,200 students and over 300 staff members have tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks. MMSD’s cumulative case total is 3,001, meaning that over half of the district’s...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

GOP lawmakers propose bills to address Wisconsin’s workforce shortage

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Wisconsin Republican lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a package of bills they say will help address the state’s workforce shortage. “The Stronger Workforce Initiative” includes more than half a dozen individual bills that range from tying unemployment benefits to the state’s unemployment rate to prohibiting able-bodied adults without kids from turning down a job solely to remain eligible for medical assistance, Sen. Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield) said in a news release.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Common Council pushes proposal on body-worn camera pilot program to April meeting

MADISON, Wis. — After nearly an hour of public comments and discussion, the Madison Common Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to re-refer a proposal to implement a body-worn camera pilot program for the city’s police department to its April 19 meeting, delaying a decision on whether to move forward with the proposal. The one-year pilot program calls for 48 body...
MADISON, WI
#Transgender#Racism#Mmsd#News 3 Now#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Majority Leader Jim Steineke will not seek re-election

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Rep. Jim Steineke, the majority leader in the Wisconsin State Assembly, will not seek re-election. In a statement Tuesday, the Republican leader said that it’s time for someone new to take over. “Serving as an elected representative has been one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences of my life,” Steineke said. “However, I firmly believe the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County to distribute nearly 100K KN95 masks

MADISON, Wis. – Last week, Dane County announced the purchase of nearly 100,000 KN95 masks. On Wednesday, those masks arrived. RELATED: Dane County sets records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, single-day cases County Executive Joe Parisi said the masks will be distributed throughout the county to fight against the recent Omicron surge. The Department of Emergency Management and Human Services is working...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Iowa Co. nursing facility to close amid staffing, financial challenges

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A skilled nursing facility in Iowa County will close its doors due in part to staffing shortages and years of financial losses, the county said Wednesday. The county’s board voted 15-5 on Tuesday to close the Bloomfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center west of Dodgeville. In a news release, the county said costs to run the facility have “greatly exceeded” revenues.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Biden administration policy to require health insurance to cover at home COVID-19 tests

MADISON, Wis. — A new policy introduced by the Biden administration will now require health insurers to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests. Starting Saturday, insurance companies will have to start covering the cost for at-home testing with some limitations, Sarah Smith, the director of public affairs for Wisconsin’s Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, said.  “They are required...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

