ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Five Fargo area Dem-NPL lawmakers announce intent to run for re-election

By Nicholas Quallich
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46f8NR_0dm8TNwt00

KX News is Your Local Election Headquarters and we have now learned five Dem-NPL lawmakers representing the north Fargo area are seeking re-election.

The group is made up of three senators and two representatives. They are Senator Tim Mathern of District 11, the longest-serving democrat in the North Dakota Senate; Senator Merrill Piepkorn of District 44, first elected in 2016; and Senator Kathy Hogan, serving District 21, elected to the Senate in 2019. Prior to that, Hogan served in the House from 2009 until 2018.

The representatives consist of House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, serving in that role since 2019 and first elected to the House in 2012. The last member of the group is Representative Karla Rose Hanson, who along with Rep. Boschee and Sen. Piepkorn, represent the newly redrawn District 44.

Those changes take effect in December and, according to the Dem-NPL, will add most of downtown Fargo and neighborhoods east and south of the NDSU campus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
KX News

AG says unreasonable delay in Stark County providing requested records

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the Stark County Board of Commissioners didn’t provide requested records within a reasonable time and failed to communicate with the requester in a Jan. 19 opinion. On Oct. 27, 2020, the requester asked Stark County for records concerning finalist applications for a human resources position. After receiving no response, the […]
STARK COUNTY, ND
KX News

Hettinger Public School violated open meeting law, AG determines

Hettinger Public School violated the open meetings law by not properly describing the subject of the executive session at the meeting, an inadequate announcement before the executive session began and by talking about topics outside of those announced, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said in a Jan. 19 opinion. At the school board’s regular meeting on […]
HETTINGER, ND
KX News

Judge hears oral arguments in Standing Rock road washout case

Judge Daniel Hovland heard oral arguments today concerning a motion to dismiss filed in the case of a 2019 road washout that took place on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. Trudy Peterson and James Vander Wal were killed after they drove their vehicles into a gap created by the washout. Two men, Evan Thompson and […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
State
South Dakota State
KX News

Minot seeks nominations for ‘Citizen of the Year’ award

It’s that time once again to nominate a special individual for the Citizen of the Year award. The recognition is aimed at rewarding community impact excellence in the city of Minot. It is the second time the city will be honoring a resident with the title. Mayor Shaun Sipma is looking for someone who gives […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Burgum’s State of the State Address postponed

Gov. Doug Burgum has postponed his 2022 State of the State Address scheduled for Wednesday due to laryngitis. Burgum is having “challenges with his voice” and chose to postpone the address so it wouldn’t “distract from the annual message,” according to a press release. Burgum is also regularly tested for COVID-19, including Monday afternoon, and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KX News

KX Conversation: Mandan Pitch Challenge

For our January 18th KX Conversation, we spoke with City of Mandan Business Development & Communications Director Ellen Huber about the annual Mandan Pitch Challenge. According to Huber, the goal of the challenge is to assist start-up businesses “in fine-tuning their ideas toward securing investment and financing to advance from concept to launch, from early-stage […]
MANDAN, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrill Piepkorn
Person
Tim Mathern
KX News

Sen. Kevin Cramer among 7 U.S. senators visiting Ukraine’s president

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer is one of seven U.S. senators in Ukraine to meet with that country’s president and other officials. The bipartisan delegation consists of four Democrats: Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, Chris Murphy, Amy Klobuchar and Richard Blumenthal, and three Republicans: Cramer, Rob Portman and Roger Wicker. The lawmakers said […]
FOREIGN POLICY
KX News

Co-op to receive power from largest wind farm in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota-based cooperative plans to receive power from what is expected to be the largest stand-alone wind farm in North Dakota. The Great River Energy cooperative and wind developer Apex Clean Energy formally announced plans Tuesday for the 400-megawatt Discovery Wind project slated for southern McLean County near Coal Creek Station. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

North Dakota Dairy farmers collaborate at annual convention

Producers shared ideas Wednesday at the 54th Annual North Dakota Dairy Convention in Bismarck. About 30 million gallons of milk are produced at dairy farms across North Dakota, along with cottage cheese, yogurt and other products. To break it down even further, there are just about 60 dairy farms in the state contributing to producing […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Mandan attorney Ryan Norrell named Governor’s Office general counsel

Mandan attorney Ryan Norrell will serve as the next general counsel for the Governor’s Office beginning Feb. 28, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday. Norrell has served as general counsel for Farm Credit Services of Mandan since 2015. He previously served as an attorney focused on water law at Dwyer Law Office in Bismarck and as […]
MANDAN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Npl#North Dakota Senate#Dem Npl#Democrat#House#Ndsu#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

North Dakota Rent Help program helps 4,000th family

The 4,000th family, supported by North Dakota’s Rent Help program since its inception through the Department of Human Services, has now been helped. The department knew a lot of people would struggle due to the pandemic, according to Executive Policy Director for Human Services, Jessica Thommasson. Plus, many housing providers also reported people having trouble […]
ADVOCACY
KX News

Burgum says private business vaccine mandate is ‘blatant federal overreach,’ agrees with Supreme Court ruling

Gov. Doug Burgum says he agrees with Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling halting a vaccine mandate on private businesses with 100 or more employees. In a statement, he called the mandate a “blatant federal overreach” by the Biden administration, and said he was “disappointed” the court will allow the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
KX News

Stanley & Tioga residents experiencing power outages

Over 1,000 residents in Both Stanley and Tioga are currently reporting power outages. According to Montana-Dakota Utilities website, 767 residents in Stanley are currently being affected by the outage, while there are 260 residents in Tioga without power at the moment. Stanley Public School announced on their Facebook page that they will be dismissing school […]
STANLEY, ND
KX News

Report: Economic activities in Minot on a steady increase

Spending habits are on an upward trend as sales tax in Minot is now nearing pre-pandemic levels, according to the Minot Area Chamber EDC. They say it is a sign of a revival of the local economy. In its Economy At a Glance report, the EDC says data it collected show sales tax for November […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy