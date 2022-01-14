Five Fargo area Dem-NPL lawmakers announce intent to run for re-election

KX News is Your Local Election Headquarters and we have now learned five Dem-NPL lawmakers representing the north Fargo area are seeking re-election.

The group is made up of three senators and two representatives. They are Senator Tim Mathern of District 11, the longest-serving democrat in the North Dakota Senate; Senator Merrill Piepkorn of District 44, first elected in 2016; and Senator Kathy Hogan, serving District 21, elected to the Senate in 2019. Prior to that, Hogan served in the House from 2009 until 2018.



The representatives consist of House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, serving in that role since 2019 and first elected to the House in 2012. The last member of the group is Representative Karla Rose Hanson, who along with Rep. Boschee and Sen. Piepkorn, represent the newly redrawn District 44.



Those changes take effect in December and, according to the Dem-NPL, will add most of downtown Fargo and neighborhoods east and south of the NDSU campus.

