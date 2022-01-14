Thursday at 8 pm: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - The Future

One of the longest-running and most renowned live cultural events in New York City, the Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert, will return this year for a special 35th Anniversary virtual edition celebrating Philip Glass’s 85th birthday on March 3, 2022 streaming for the second year in a row via Mandolin, the premiere concert livestream platform for artists, venues and fans. The virtual element of this year’s concert will once again offer viewers around the world the unique opportunity to experience the warmth, sense of community and amazing music the evening has provided for so many years in person at Carnegie Hall. Esteemed Composer and Artistic Director Philip Glass once again curated a line-up that will feature performances by Keanu Reeves, Trey Anastasio, Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Angélique Kidjo, Margo Price, Punch Brothers, The Fiery Furnaces, Tenzin Choegyal, Rubin Kodheli, The Scorchio Quartet as well as special greetings by Iggy Pop, Bernard Sumner and many more to be announced soon!
