Music

Thursday at 8 pm: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - The Future

wncw.org
 6 days ago

Pop, rock, R&B, soul, all wrapped in a powerful performance once again...

www.wncw.org

Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

Paramore might not be interested in rehashing the past for their upcoming album, but when the three-piece group gets back on stage, it’ll be part of the most mid-2000s meets early-2010s lineups since Warped Tour wrapped in 2019. The band is slated to headline the emo and rock event When We Were Young Festival on Oct. 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. General sales for When We Were Young Festival begin on Jan. 21 via the official festival website. Paramore share the headlining bill with My Chemical Romance and are joined front and center on the Hot Topic-core lineup poster by Bring...
MUSIC
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Elton John
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Bono and The Edge (‘Sing 2’)

Bono and The Edge, this week’s guests on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, are two of the most popular and influential music artists of all time. They account for one half, and are the principal songwriters, of U2, a band from the north side of Dublin which formed in 1976 and has since made 14 studio albums, sold more than 157 million albums, had two songs top the Billboard Hot 100 (“With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”), had eight albums top the Billboard 200 (including at least one in four successive decades,...
MUSIC
wncw.org

Tuesday: Punch Brothers – Hell On Church Street

Guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny, mandolinist/singer Chris Thile, and fiddler Gabe Witcher are back with some inventive reimaginings from the likes of Bill Monroe, Bob Dylan, Gordon Lightfoot, and this Norman Blake/Tony Rice classic that is their title track.
MUSIC
wncw.org

Thursday: Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Like his previous two albums Look Now and Hey Clockface, Declan McManus is back with his bandmates who are the same Attractions lineup of Steve Nieve on keys and Pete Thomas on drums, with Davey Faragher filling in on bass. Fans of his brilliant punk-rock-meets-new-wave era, dig in!
MUSIC
wncw.org

Monday: Jack Broadbent – Ride

The Montreux Jazz Festival calls him “The new master of the slide guitar.” The singer/songwriter from England visited us in Studio B last November for a great session, and we’re glad to see he’s got this new collection of songs.
MUSIC
#Night Sweats#Nathaniel Rateliff The#Beatles
illinoisnewsnow.com

Nathaniel Rateliff, Patti Smith, Iggy Pop & more taking part in 2022 Tibet House US virtual benefit concert

Nathaniel Rateliff and Patti Smith will be performing at the 2022 Tibet House US virtual benefit concert, taking place on March 3. The bill also includes Phish‘s Trey Anastasio, Laurie Anderson, and country artists Jason Isbell and Margo Price, as well as actor Keanu Reeves, who you may remember played bass in the ’90s alt rock band Dogstar.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Keanu Reeves, Trey Anastasio, Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell, Angélique Kidjo, Margo Price + More to Join Philip Glass for Tibet House US Virtual Benefit Concert on 3/3

One of the longest-running and most renowned live cultural events in New York City, the Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert, will return this year for a special 35th Anniversary virtual edition celebrating Philip Glass’s 85th birthday on March 3, 2022 streaming for the second year in a row via Mandolin, the premiere concert livestream platform for artists, venues and fans. The virtual element of this year’s concert will once again offer viewers around the world the unique opportunity to experience the warmth, sense of community and amazing music the evening has provided for so many years in person at Carnegie Hall. Esteemed Composer and Artistic Director Philip Glass once again curated a line-up that will feature performances by Keanu Reeves, Trey Anastasio, Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Angélique Kidjo, Margo Price, Punch Brothers, The Fiery Furnaces, Tenzin Choegyal, Rubin Kodheli, The Scorchio Quartet as well as special greetings by Iggy Pop, Bernard Sumner and many more to be announced soon!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Hear Marianne Faithfull’s Forceful ‘Vagabond Ways’ Demo for ‘Incarceration of a Flower Child’

Marianne Faithfull will give her 1999 album, Vagabond Ways, the deluxe treatment with a reissue due out March 4. She’s teasing the release with the demo recording for the album’s “Incarceration of a Flower Child,” a song Roger Waters wrote in 1968 but never recorded with Pink Floyd. On the demo, Faithfull sings along to a backdrop of acoustic guitars and one buzzy electric as she describes a scene of drinking cheap wine and smoking dope on Indian tapestry cushions. “Don’t get up to answer the door, just stay with me here on the floor,” she belts. “It’s going to get...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
365thingsaustin.com

Rolling Stone

Mick Fleetwood to Produce Music Drama Series for Fox

Mick Fleetwood will executive produce a music drama series, 13 Songs, currently in development at Fox. The Fleetwood Mac co-founder has been tapped to lend his insight and musical voice to the series, which follows a fictional rock legend named Jasper Jones who is given just months to live after a terminal cancer diagnosis. As a final love letter to his fans, Jones reconnects with his band, The Grift, to write and record 13 final songs and leave his mark on the world forever. The series was written by Will Reiser and Jonathan Prince, and will be directed by Jonathan Levine, who...
CELEBRITIES
