Thursday: Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike his previous two albums Look Now and Hey Clockface, Declan McManus...

Effingham Radio

Elvis Costello Recalls Early Punk Attitude

Elvis Costello looked back at his early self while promoting his latest album, A Boy Named If, which drops on Friday (January 14th). When asked about his legendary ban from Saturday Night Live after the Attractions' 1977 appearance when he stopped performing the previously-rehearsed song “Less Than Zero” to launch into the then-unreleased “Radio Radio.”
MUSIC
celebrityaccess.com

Elvis Costello To Stop Performing Oliver’s Army Due To Controversial Lyrics

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Elvis Costello announced that he plans to forego future live performances of Oliver’s Army, his most successful hit, over some of the lyrics. The song, written about political and religious conflict in Northern Ireland, includes a racial slur used to describe Irish Catholics. When Costello released the track in 1979, it peaked at #2 on the UK Singles Chart, and was his highest charting hit.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Elvis Costello Releases New Single ‘Farewell, OK’ Ahead of New LP

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have released their latest single, “Farewell, OK,” ahead of the group’s forthcoming LP release, due out Friday, January 14. “Like a lot of good rock and roll songs this began with a drummer down in a basement and a singer howling outside the backdoor,” The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Costello, said in a statement about the new song release. “It’s a blurred gaze, a drink too much, an accidental punch and a kiss goodnight all in the tumult of a dancehall”.
MUSIC
abc17news.com

New this week: ‘Peacemaker,’ Elvis Costello and Macbeth film

This week’s new entertainment releases include new albums from Elvis Costello and The Lumineers, and John Cena reprises his “The Suicide Squad” role in the DC universe spin-off series “Peacemaker.” In Joel Coen’s first film without his brother, Ethan, he directs the stark, expressionist “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, which is streaming on Apple TV+. And it’s time to say goodbye to a movie franchise: The “Hotel Transylvania” films are now a decade old and the fourth installment, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” is to be its last entry. It makes its debut Friday on Amazon Prime.
MOVIES
Brenham Banner-Press

Elvis Costello begs radio stations to stop playing Oliver's Army

Elvis Costello has begged radio stations to not play his controversial record, ‘Oliver’s Army'. The 67-year-old musician – whose real name is Declan McManus – has come under fire in recent years for using the N-word in his 1979 hit, and after he tested out an additional verse about censorship at his concerts, he has insisted he doesn’t want radio stations to play the track at all.
MUSIC
The Independent

Elvis Costello rocks out from the back porch

Elvis Costello s 32nd album rings with the sound of a tight rock ‘n’ roll combo sweating together on a tiny stage, feeding off each other to produce a joyful noise.Yet that's all a mirage.Costello and his three-piece band, the Imposters, were never in the same city, much less the same room, as they made “The Boy Named If,” which is out Friday. They were waiting out the coronavirus, like everyone else, and looking to do something productive.After writing, Costello would make an initial recording of a song with his vocals and guitar at his home in Vancouver ...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC
wncw.org

Thursday at 8 pm: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - The Future

Pop, rock, R&B, soul, all wrapped in a powerful performance once again from this band. You can hear nods to the Black Keys, the Beatles, Van Morrison, Elton John and Motown among others on this one, which Julian Booker will feature in the 8 O’Clock hour Thursday night.
MUSIC
WNYC

Listening Parties with Elvis Costello and Bonobo, Vivian Maier Biography

Elvis Costello's new album, The Boy Named If, will appeal especially to fans of the singer-songwriter's Attractions-era rock and roll records. Costello also recently released a Spanish-language version of his 1978 album, This Year's Model. Costello joins us for a Listening Party, and to read some short stories from the book that accompanies the new album.
CELEBRITIES
102.9 WBLM

Elvis Costello Thinks Rock Has Lost Its ‘Roll’

Modern rock has plenty of fans, but don't count Elvis Costello among them. Rolling Stone asked Costello for his thoughts on today's music climate and what attracts him – or doesn't. "I don’t like much rock music," he said. "I like rock 'n' roll. I think if you lose the roll part, a lot of the fun goes out of it.”
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Elvis Costello Says No One Calls Him ‘Elvis’ Anymore

Elvis Costello will probably always be the second-most famous “Elvis” in the world. That said, Costello maintains that no one calls “Elvis” anymore. While promoting his newly-released album, The Boy Named If, Rolling Stone asked about the lyric in the album's single “Farewell, OK,” that mentions “Elvis in the velvet hereafter.” Costello was asked what his relationship to his stage name is these days.
NASHVILLE, TN
wncw.org

Tuesday: Punch Brothers – Hell On Church Street

Guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny, mandolinist/singer Chris Thile, and fiddler Gabe Witcher are back with some inventive reimaginings from the likes of Bill Monroe, Bob Dylan, Gordon Lightfoot, and this Norman Blake/Tony Rice classic that is their title track.
MUSIC
No Depression

Elvis Costello Rediscovers His Roots on ‘The Boy Named If’

What’s that line in Godfather III, just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in?. Elvis Costello is unquestionably one of the greatest songwriters in popular music history, and recent reissues of seminal works like This Year’s Model and Armed Forces have only validated that status. But revisiting these successes has only highlighted the fact that while his last couple of albums contain moments of brilliance, they fall short of recapturing the passion and wit of his heyday.
MUSIC
wncw.org

Goin' Across the Mountain Live is Still On!

For those of you with tickets to the "Goin' Across the Mountain" Live show, who have been wondering, we've been watching the weather forecast carefully. Based on the latest weather models, it looks like we won't start seeing any severe winter weather in our area until after midnight Sunday morning. Based on that information, we've decided to go ahead with the show tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. We know that depending on where you live, conditions may vary. Please use your own personal judgement on whether you will feel safe traveling to the show. We look forward to seeing you all for a great night of live bluegrass with Balsam Range and Becky Buller tomorrow night. Tickets are still available at foundationshows.org.
ENTERTAINMENT

