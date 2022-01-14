Thursday: Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Elvis Costello s 32nd album rings with the sound of a tight rock ‘n’ roll combo sweating together on a tiny stage, feeding off each other to produce a joyful noise.Yet that's all a mirage.Costello and his three-piece band, the Imposters, were never in the same city, much less the same room, as they made “The Boy Named If,” which is out Friday. They were waiting out the coronavirus, like everyone else, and looking to do something productive.After writing, Costello would make an initial recording of a song with his vocals and guitar at his home in Vancouver ...

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO