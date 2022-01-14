ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOnly two weeks into 2022, mergers, acquisitions and investments in the digital health space have been frequent. Here are seven recent deals in digital health as reported by Becker's, starting with the most recent. 1. Blockchain health firm Avaneer Health closed a $50 million funding round. The firm launched...

8 hospitals, health systems laying off workers

Several U.S. hospitals have filed layoff notices recently. Some are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. Below are eight hospitals and health systems that have laid off employees or announced plans to since Nov. 1. 1. Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage...
Mayo Clinic to give 2% raise with multiplier

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will provide its employees with a 2 percent raise in 2022 with a 2.75 multiplier, which is the same as the raise they received in 2020 before the pandemic and less than the national trend, the Post Bulletin reported Jan. 18. A survey of 240 companies...
Mayo Clinic Health System Fairmont offering sign-on, community referral bonuses

Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont, Minn., is offering a sign-on incentive for nurses and a community referral bonus for all open positions as part of its latest recruitment efforts. The hospital, which shared information about the programs with Becker's, said the sign-on incentive for nurses will be $3,000 and...
Digital health tools for the passive monitoring of depression: a systematic review of methods

The use of digital tools to measure physiological and behavioural variables of potential relevance to mental health is a growing field sitting at the intersection between computer science, engineering, and clinical science. We summarised the literature on remote measuring technologies, mapping methodological challenges and threats to reproducibility, and identified leading digital signals for depression. Medical and computer science databases were searched between January 2007 and November 2019. Published studies linking depression and objective behavioural data obtained from smartphone and wearable device sensors in adults with unipolar depression and healthy subjects were included. A descriptive approach was taken to synthesise study methodologies. We included 51 studies and found threats to reproducibility and transparency arising from failure to provide comprehensive descriptions of recruitment strategies, sample information, feature construction and the determination and handling of missing data. The literature is characterised by small sample sizes, short follow-up duration and great variability in the quality of reporting, limiting the interpretability of pooled results. Bivariate analyses show consistency in statistically significant associations between depression and digital features from sleep, physical activity, location, and phone use data. Machine learning models found the predictive value of aggregated features. Given the pitfalls in the combined literature, these results should be taken purely as a starting point for hypothesis generation. Since this research is ultimately aimed at informing clinical practice, we recommend improvements in reporting standards including consideration of generalisability and reproducibility, such as wider diversity of samples, thorough reporting methodology and the reporting of potential bias in studies with numerous features.
Viewpoint: 3 ways digital health keeps patients safe

With the rise of digital health applications, physicians can use health information technology to keep patients safe, Yasir Khan, MD, senior physician executive of Cerner Middle East and Africa, wrote in Cerner's blog Jan. 13. Dr. Khan wrote that when used efficiently, health information technology can address vital parts of...
Detroit’s Rockbridge Growth Equity Invests in Digital Health Care Tech

Rockbridge Growth Equity, a Detroit-based private equity firm, announced an investment in digital out-of-home point of care provider CheckedUp. The capital will help enable growth initiatives, provide for further investment in technology innovations, and expand the company’s reach in key markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “The...
Digital health tech in clinical investigations: FDA issues draft guidance

The US Food and Drug Administration, as part of an end-of-year spate of guidance documents, has issued a draft guidance for sponsors who wish to use digital tech to aid in remote clinical data acquisition. Digital health technologies (DHTs) stand to benefit clinical investigations in a multitude of ways, but...
Northwestern Researchers Develop a Digital Health Facemask for Clinicians

Dubbed the 'FaceBit,' the quarter-sized sensor array attaches to any mask and tracks the wearer's respiration and heart rate, as well as the mask's fit. Researchers at Northwester University have developed a digital health attachment for a facemask, which they’ve dubbed the FaceBit. The quarter-sized, battery-powered sensor attaches to...
Remote therapeutic monitoring: How CMS reimbursement is propelling digital health innovation forward

Digital health innovations hold great promise for improving healthcare delivery, but their implementation at scale is often undermined by reimbursement challenges. During a December Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by emocha Health, virtual care leaders and a legal expert discussed remote therapeutic monitoring and its significance as a newly CMS-reimbursed care modality. Panelists were:
COVID-19 crisis shifts the focus of IT spend to automation, sustainability, and digital health

CAPE TOWN – While IT budgets have stayed largely flat in 2021, airport and airline CIOs are betting on technology to support their recovery from COVID-19, with a significant increase in spending on digitalization and sustainability as key priorities by 2024. This is according to new findings from SITA’s 2021 Air Transport IT Insights, which represents the views of more than 180 IT airport and airline decision makers across 45 countries.
Kaiser Permanente Joins New Digital Health Collaborative

Kaiser Permanente has joined Graphite Health, a non-profit formed by several large health systems to create an interoperable digital health platform and bring new products and services to scale. Kaiser Permanente has joined several other large healthcare organizations in a collaborative aimed at creating an interoperable digital health platform for developing and scaling innovative tools and services.
India's National Health Mission launches digital health project in Assam

The National Health Mission, in partnership with health non-profit Piramal Swasthya and IT giant Cisco, has introduced a new project to digitise the public healthcare delivery in the Indian state of Assam. Dubbed Niramay, the project covers health and wellness centres, block primary health centres and district hospitals at three...
AI company Fractal scores $360M and other digital health fundings

Artificial intelligence startup Fractal announced on Wednesday that it had raised $360 million from private equity firm TPG. Srikanth Velamakanni, cofounder and group chief executive at Fractal, told TechCrunch the investment will earn the company unicorn status, reaching a valuation “at well north of $1 billion.”. Fractal, which is...
Northwell, Intermountain & Rush invest in digital health platform for self-insured

Transcarent, a digital health platform for self-insured employers founded by former Livongo CEO Glen Tullman, closed a $200 million series C funding round Jan. 11. The funding round was led by venture firms Kinnevik and Human Capital. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center also participated in the funding round.
The truth about exercising outdoors; digital health monitoring

Q: I love exercising outdoors, but I live in a big city, and I heard that air pollution might erase the benefits of working out. I know I am healthier than my neighbors who don’t exercise. What are they talking about? — Cleon G., Chicago. A: You must...
How Digital Health Firms Are Innovating Far Beyond Your Wrist

Fitness trackers such as the Apple Watch have gotten people comfortable with wearing sensors to monitor their body's functions. Now a number of wearable tech gadgets — on full display at the CES 2022 tech trade show this month — are blazing a path to a digital health future where patients and their doctors can observe the human body 24/7 as though it were an industrial machine.
