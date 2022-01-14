Strawberry Lavender Sour

Raw pineapple - which contains bromelain - is too much for my mouth nowadays, but roasted, baked, or cooked into something is fine. As a child, I never liked canned pineapple, including that "pineapple puree goop" they used as a banana split topping. But when my maternal grandmother brought a fresh ripe one straight from Hawaii, I fell in love. It was sweet, almost buttery, and tasted a little like a ripe banana. That was back in the ‘70s and I have never tasted one like that since. Sweet-and-sour is a great flavor combination, best used in recipes like German potato salad and in the sweet-and-sour pork recipe featured here. Fresh pineapple and fresh cherries make the sweet and the sour in a different take on the popular dish.

WATERVILLE, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO