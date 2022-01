Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As with almost anything in life, there are pros and cons to blowing your nose (stick with me here). On one hand, it can really help with relieving stuffiness and congestion—plus it prevents mucus from building up in your nostrils. Lovely mental image, right? Then again, you have to consider what repeatedly blowing your nose can do to your skin. Because it's not great.

SKIN CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO