Saturday night, the Bills walked all over the New England Patriots in the first round of the playoffs and Bills fans wanted to make sure the whole world knew it. For 20 years the Bills were dominated by the New England Patriots. After only winning a couple times against them during the Belichick/Brady era, it's understanding that Bills fans would have had a chip on our shoulder. There's only so much that you can take before finally exploding.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO