Monroe County, NY

1,797 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 726 regional hospitalizations

By Panagiotis Argitis
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 1,797 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Officials say there were 1,533 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 264 new positive at-home tests reported.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,614 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 1,797 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported Friday a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 20.1%.

Officials say 726 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 126 in an ICU, up 19 and 3, respectively, since Monday’s update. There has been an increase of 299 regional COVID hospitalizations in the Finger Lakes since December 31.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 552,604 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 84.5% of the county’s 18+ population. Additionally, officials say 515,263 residents are fully vaccinated.

