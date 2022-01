Each week Canadian Running staff writer Maddy Kelly and Shakeout host Kate Van Buskirk bring you a recap from the exciting world of running. This week on The Rundown we’re joined by guest Rory Linkletter. Rory recently broke the Canadian half-marathon record at the Houston Marathon Weekend. His performance of 1:01:08 lowered Jeff Schiebler’s 23-year-old Canadian best by 20 seconds. In this episode Rory chats with us about his record-setting race and his recent move to coach Ryan Hall. He also talks about adjusting to fatherhood, and how special it is to be part of the current landscape of Canadian distance running.

SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO