Jeremy Camp is coming to the Tri-State!

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Premier Productions and GRAMMY®-nominated singer songwriter Jeremy Camp announced the “I Still Believe” Tour with special guests Riley Clemmons and Jordan St. Cyr.

The tour will stop at the Old National Events Plaza on April 28 and features some of Camp’s biggest hits, including “Dead Man Walking,” “Keep Me in the Moment,” “When You Speak,” “I Still Believe,” and more. He has been a Christian artist for 18 years. Information about the tour can be found here .

The event will happen on April 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza, Aiken Theatre . Tickets start at $25.00 plus applicable fees and tax. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).