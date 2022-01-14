ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

PM Update: Bitter wind chills late tonight ahead of a cold Saturday. Wintry mess develops late Sunday.

By Ian Livingston
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article* Winter storm watch from Interstate 95 westward Sunday afternoon to Monday morning *. Temperatures in the mid- and upper 40s today were somewhat above normal. The gusty wind pretty much negated that. Gusts to around 30 or 35 mph have been common since the midday. They’ll continue into the night,...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

Snow Coming For Thursday Morning Commute

BOSTON (CBS) – Sorry snow lovers but it appears as though the only chance you will have of seeing any of the white stuff for the next week will be Thursday morning. The Saturday storm threat has diminished quicker than the dreams of a Patriots playoff run. We are approaching a consensus solution for a miss wide to the right this weekend and basically just a cold, dry stretch ahead. Back to that Thursday snow. Most of us will see some snow on Thursday morning, perhaps just enough in areas south of Boston to make for some slick travel...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry weather has quickly returned to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with unusual freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. Temperatures will also remain below freezing all day. (source: CBS) It’s a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and most of northeastern Colorado though 8pm Wednesday largely because it’s somewhat rare to get accumulating...
DENVER, CO
wbrz.com

Wednesday AM Forecast: Storms tonight, wintry mix late Thursday into Friday

Most of your Wednesday will be quiet but mild with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Tonight, a cold front will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms through the area. Most of the rain will be east of metro Baton Rouge by daybreak. One or two storms overnight could be strong, but overall, the severe weather threat is low.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Dangerous Wind Chills Return Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another January cold snap has arrived. And while it’s not the coldest we’ve experienced so far this month, it will linger a little longer. Wednesday is about 40 degrees colder than Tuesday, with highs expected to be in the single digits. Western Minnesota will see wind chills of minus 35; the metro’s will be 20 below. The National Weather Service has issued a widespread wind chill alert for Minnesota, lasting through noon on Thursday for most places. (credit: CBS) Wind speeds will fall by Wednesday evening, but it will still feel below zero through Thursday – which will only have a high of 2 degrees in the metro. We’ll warm back into the high teens Friday, which will also be our next chance for light snow. Some quick storm systems will bring roughly half an inch of snow on Friday and Saturday night. More flakes will possibly fly Sunday and Monday, and temps will fall back to the single digits early next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Arctic Blast Coming Late Tuesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic blast of air arrives late Tuesday night, setting us up for a much colder weather pattern that will last for the next several days. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid-20s, but temperatures will drop throughout the day, ending up in the teens by Wednesday afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will produce wind chills in the single digits for Wednesday afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A north wind off the lake will produce heavy snow showers in parts of northwestern Indiana on Wednesday evening through Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Drop Wednesday; Winter Weather Advisory Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon. This is as good as it gets today…. starting in the 30s. Eventually falling through the 20s and teens by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qB7izQaQw8 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 19, 2022 A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries. Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week. CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions. Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Carolina

Wintry system comes late this week

Nicole Papay is keeping an eye on another wintry system expected late this week. Drier conditions take over in the days ahead, but another chance at winter weather looms tow…
KSNT

Bitterly cold wind chills overnight into early Thursday

Clouds will clear out overnight with temperatures falling into the single digits. However, with a continued breeze, the overnight wind chill will fall into the -5° to -12° range overnight. Very cold air sticks around on Thursday as temperatures struggle to climb out of the upper 10s or...
news8000.com

ALERT NIGHT Due to Bitterly Cold Temps & Wind Chills

Tonight’s Forecast Low: -6F / Thursday’s Forecast High: 6F…. ALERT NIGHT: Clear and cold tonight with lows in the -0s for most, but some -10s possible near and north of I-94. NW breeze at around 5-15 mph will cause wind chills as cold as -15F to -30F at times, so a WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for all areas from Midnight to Noon Thursday.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Night With Lake Effect Snow In Some Areas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear & very cold tonight, but Porter & LaPorte counties have a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 6 p.m. for lake effect snow. Snow increases through the night and into tomorrow. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A bitter cold air mass settles across our area for the next several days. Wind chills to -10 tonight and tomorrow. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clear & very cold. Low 6. Wind chills to -10. THURSDAY: Sunny. High 17. Wind chills to -10. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 25. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

