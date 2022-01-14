ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin turns over cellphone in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting investigation

 5 days ago
Alec Baldwin has turned over his cellphone to officials after a search warrant for the device was issued a month ago as part of the investigation into the deadly shooting that occurred on the “Rust” movie set in New Mexico.

The Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office confirmed to ABC News that it now has Baldwin’s cellphone.

On Dec. 16, Baldwin’s attorney acknowledged receipt of the warrant and was negotiating with the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said they want to look at text messages sent from the phone as part of its investigation into the on-set shooting in Santa Fe last year that killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and wounded its director, Joel Souza, reported ABC News.

Investigators are also looking to seize photos, videos, emails, internet browser histories, GPS data and more.

Baldwin took to Instagram last weekend to explain the delay in handing over the phone, saying he wanted to ensure his private communications were protected, reported ABC.

“Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders, or search warrants about my phone, that’s bulls—. That’s a lie,” Baldwin said in a nearly five-minute video posted on Jan. 8.

Baldwin said he and his attorney were following the process required for when one state requests information or evidence from a subject who lives in another state.

“It’s a process that takes time. They have to specify what exactly they want. They just can’t go through your phone and take, you know, your photos or your love letters to your wife or whatever,” Baldwin said. “But, of course, we are 1,000% going to comply with all that. We’re, you know, perfectly fine with that.”

Baldwin shot Hutchins on Oct. 21 on the set of the Western, which he was producing and starring in. The actor believed he was handling a “cold gun” — one without live ammunition — when it apparently went off and a live bullet struck Hutchins.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in an interview in December. “Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

The homicide investigation, which is being led by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, is ongoing. No criminal charges have been filed.

