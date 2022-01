BAY CITY, MI - Bay City is encouraging those who come to its commission meetings to mask up amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay City Commission is requesting that face masks are worn by those who are medically able to do so during upcoming commission meetings and other public meetings until further notice. The Tuesday, Jan. 4 meeting, which was the first commission meeting to kick off 2022, was the first meeting that the city’s recommendation for masking was implemented.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO