ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It didn't snow, but it definitely felt like winter Tuesday morning across the Tampa Bay area as temperatures dipped into the 30s. One of the coldest temperatures observed in the region was in Crystal River, where temperatures bottomed out at 32 degrees — freezing. Many surrounding areas away from the water not only saw temperatures near freezing but woke up to a thin layer of frost.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO