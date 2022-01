Hailing from Dallas Texas is Joseph Crawford with his debut on the infamous Revealed Recordings, operated by the legendary big room producer and DJ – Hardwell. Joseph is joined forces by Franny J who resides in Arizona and the talented Elle Vee on vocals, known for some of her outstanding work with Slander, KAAZE, Kompany, Excision and many more. The track is filled with piercing leads and jaw dropping lows, taking the big room genre by force. Hardwell was and always has been a big inspiration for Joseph ever since he started his producing journey back in 2014. You can pre save Joseph’s new single by using this link: https://revr.ec/N-T-B.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO