ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton brothers indicted for double homicide

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GczbC_0dm8JgSA00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Dayton brothers were indicted for the shooting deaths of two men in January 2022.

Darryl Cleary, 57, and Derek Shaw, 54, were indicted for a double homicide on Randolph Street, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

Dayton Police were sent to a home in the 600 block of Randolph Street on January 4, 2022 on a report of a shooting. When officer arrived, they found 29-year-old Darryl Dean dead outside the home and 29-year-old Marty Powers dead inside the home. A third shooting victim was also found inside the home but he survived his injuries.

2 arrested; victims identified in fatal Dayton shooting

Heck said an investigation found that Cleary and Shaw shot all three victims after an altercation inside the home. They were each indicted on the following counts:

  • Four counts of murder
  • Seven counts of felonious assault
  • One count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises
  • One count of tampering with evidence

Additionally, Shaw was indicted on one count of having weapons under disability because of a previous drug conviction.

Cleary and Shaw are being held in the Montgomery County Jail. They will both be arraigned on Thursday, January 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Dayton officer named Montgomery Co. Officer of the Year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton Police Officer has been named the Montgomery County Police Chief’s Officer of the Year after he took down a suspect while injured in September of 2021. According to the Dayton PD, Officer Thadeu Holloway was working a fraud call at a Dollar General in September when he was shot […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Mercer County and Celina Police HIT Detail resulted in 2 arrests

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office worked with Celina Police on Jan. 18 on a Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) Detail. Mercer County Sheriff Jim Grey and Celina Police Chief Tom Wale reported the HIT team made 13 traffic stops, issued 10 written warnings, issued three traffic citations and arrested two people. […]
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Kettering teen charged for school shooting threat

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 14-year-old who made shooting threats about a Kettering middle school has been charged with a felony. According to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr., the teenager was charged with one count of inducing panic – a second-degree felony – on Friday, January 7. Heck said on Thursday, December 16, 2021, Van […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

3 people shot at RTA Hub; suspects detained

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two suspects are in police custody after three people were shot at the RTA Hub in Dayton Tuesday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the shooting was reported at the RTA Hub on 4 South Main Street at 2:29 p.m. Sergeant Williams with dispatch said three people were arguing on the bus […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Man taken to hospital after Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in Dayton Tuesday night. Sergeant Wallace with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a male was shot in the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue at 9:38 p.m. The shooting victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is not known at this time. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

911 Call: Man in wheelchair dies in house fire on Xenia Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after a house fire in the 100 block of Xenia Avenue on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Dayton Fire Department (DFD) crews were called to the scene of a two-story house fire on Xenia Avenue at 4:12 p.m. District Chief David Wright reported that a man with […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Have you seen it? Springfield Police looking for suspect vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department has asked for assistance in finding a suspect vehicle from a hit-skip accident on Jan. 7. According to Springfield Police, a hit-skip crash happened on Jan. 7 around 9 a.m. at Spring Street and Selma Road. Police captured video of the accident on a cruiser dashcam. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Homicides#Felonious Assault#Dayton Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Shooting victim shows up at hospital in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a hospital in Dayton Tuesday night. According to Sergeant Wallace with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a male gunshot victim showed up at Grandview Hospital. The condition of the person shot is unknown at this time. Dispatch said the shooting is believed […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

I-75 South past Needmore Road reopens after crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Part of a highway has reopened after a temporary closure in Dayton due to a crash Wednesday evening. According to ohgo.com, I-75 South beyond Needmore Road was closed after a crash at 6:05 p.m. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the initial call reported the crash as a rollover injury accident with […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Gunshots heard at Huber Heights Rural King, police investigating

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a scene in Huber Heights Monday night. According to the Huber Heights Police Department, officers were called to the Rural King at 7611 Old Troy Pk. around 6:45 p.m. on Monday on reports of gunshots being heard in the parking lot. Huber Heights Police said they got […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Two hospitalized after 2-car crash

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were seriously injured after a crash shut down part of North Dixie Drive. According to the Butler Township Police department, North Dixie Drive was closed entirely around 9 am at Maxton Road due to a two-car crash. The road reopened approximately an hour later. The Vandalia Police Department […]
VANDALIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Man arrested after hours-long standoff with SWAT in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested after a five-hour-long standoff with SWAT in Moraine Tuesday. The incident started around 3:42 p.m. at Aloha Drive when police tried to serve an arrest warrant to a man in a mobile home. Sergeant Andrew Parish with Moraine Police said the warrant was for misuse of 911 […]
MORAINE, OH
WDTN

Sidney Fire Department saves cat from house fire

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a fire on Jan. 15. Around 9:40 a.m., crews responded to a fire at 636 Wilson Ave. When crews arrived, all occupants of the house were outside but they said a cat was still inside the home. Fire […]
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

More National Guard members come to the Miami Valley

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio National Guard has arrived at yet another Miami Valley medical center. According to Bon Secours Mercy Health, members of the National Guard recently arrived at Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center.   The site is currently hosting approximately 23 clinical and nonclinical National Guard members as they support […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Semi roll-over on 75 south at Miamisburg Centerville Rd

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck rolled has rolled over on I-75 southbound. On Tuesday around 2 p.m. a semi-truck rolled over on I-75 southbound at the Miamisburg Centerville Road exit according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Ohio State Highway Patrol said the roll-over occurred at mile marker 45 on 75 southbound. It is unknown […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy