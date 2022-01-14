ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL player found dead in Leavenworth prison

By Nick Sloan
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Seattle Seahawks Junior Siavii on the field before the NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A former Kansas City Chiefs player died Thursday at the federal prison in Leavenworth.

Junior Siavii, 43, was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Siavii was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead by staff there.

Officials say no staff or inmates were in danger at any time during the situation. Siavii was in prison after being indicted on firearms charges.

He played for the Chiefs two seasons, being released in 2006.

NebraskaTV

Kearney woman sentenced on federal drug charge

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney woman has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison on a federal drug charge. Nicole Beattie, 29, was given the sentence Monday in federal court in Lincoln for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture.
KEARNEY, NE
