ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonial Heights, VA

Traffic backup, low supply impact Colonial Heights test kit giveaway

By Nicole Dantzler
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIb54_0dm8HecI00

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The rush for free, COVID-19 home test kits ended shortly after it began in Colonial Heights Friday.

It’s just another example of the demand when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

The Virginia Department of Health partnered with Colonial Heights to allocate test kits to the community. The tests were handed out Friday at White Bank Park. The event drew a long line of cars.

Workers of the event said 1,060 kits were handed out in just 45 minutes, but dozens of people were turned away.

“Thought I’d give it a shot,” said Pete Motrynczuk who was turned away.

Colonial Heights schools closed for the rest of week due to COVID surge

Organizers for the distribution said the event was supposed to last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. but because of the traffic backup, they handed out test kits early.

Pete Motrynczuk showed up around noon to find no more tests available.

“I’ve looked in a number of the local drug stores and pharmacies… non-existent,” he said.

He saw this hand-out as an opportunity since Colonial Heights saw a surge in COVID-19 cases this week.

The spike forced all public school buildings to close until Tuesday, January 18. Students are scheduled to learn virtually until their return.

Website for ordering free COVID test kits launches next week, White House says

Leroy Evans said he went to pick up a test to ensure sure he and his loved ones are healthy.

“Our family members that come to the home or friends that come, we try to make sure they’re safe,” he said.

He was turned away, too. However, he’s relieved that so many residents took advantage of this opportunity.

“Even though I’m leaving without a test kit, I don’t feel terrible about it,” he said. “My prayer and hope is that our government would see the benefit and see the need, so we can have test kits for all people.”

Organizers said they weren’t sure when they’ll hand out test kits again, but when they do they will be prepared.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Colonial Heights, VA
Colonial Heights, VA
Government
City
Supply, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Colonial Heights, VA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#White Bank Park#Covid#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRIC - ABC 8News

Richmond Public Schools to keep mask requirement despite Gov. Youngkin’s order

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)–Richmond Public Schools will keep their mask requirement in place, despite Governor Glenn Youngkin’s recent executive order on school mask mandates. At a City Hall briefing Tuesday, Superintendent Jason Kamras said the decision to require masks in all school facilities stands. “It is the right thing to do, the science is absolutely clear […]
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy