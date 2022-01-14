ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

'I hope he learns from it': Witness details moment car on US-131 went flying across road

By Julie Dunmire
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeJTm_0dm8Gkal00

It was like a scene from a movie but worse in Allegan County Thursday when a driver actually jumped over 142nd Avenue in their car.

Incredibly, the driver survived.

Michigan State Police say it started when the driver was on the southbound US-131 exit ramp #68 in Dorr Township.

READ MORE: Car driven by suspected drunk driver on US-131 goes flying across road

FOX 17’s Julie Dunmire spoke with a driver who watched it happen and rushed to help after the car crash-landed.

“Not to be funny, but I really thought of Dukes of Hazzard,” said Dante Johnson, who witnessed the stunning crash.

When you watch the video, you’ll know why Johnson couldn’t simply keep driving.

Car driven by suspected drunk driver goes flying across US-131

“He said, ‘I think he cleared it, it looked like GTA, it looked like GTA’,” Dante said.

Dante blinked, but his passenger saw the whole thing.

“So, as we’re driving by, I happen to look over and I spot him. The car is on its side and everybody just pulled over. We just started running down to the ditch,” explained Dante.

A car jumping clear over the overpass is surprising enough. Then, Dante learned the driver was not dead.

“Just lucky to be alive man, lucky to be alive,” said Dante.

But then, Dante feared the worst.

“We started panicking because we saw a car seat in the vehicle,” Dante told FOX 17.

No child was inside.

“I know they would have taken the brunt of the hit because it was on the passenger’s side,” said Dante.

Another movie moment: bystanders didn’t just stand by.

“Everybody decided to just come out and help. With everything going on, no one even thought about that,” said Dante.

Michigan State Police say they suspect the man behind the wheel had been drinking.

“I hope he learns from it,” Dante told FOX 17.

Dante says the reason is simple. It’s why so many people stopped: this driver means something to someone.

“That might have been the day that your kid lost you, and you never got to see your kid. Me being a father myself, that could have been the last day he saw his child. For me, being able to walk away from that, and still see your kid, it’s a miracle. It’s a blessing,” said Dante.

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

WATCH: Video shows moment car goes airborne off US 131 ramp in Dorr Township

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Video captured from Huizinga Rebuilding and Truck Parts Inc. in Dorr Township showed the terrifying moment a car went airborne off a US 131 exit ramp. Mike Rodriguez, who works right next door to Huizinga Rebuilding and Truck Parts Inc at Detroit Diesel ECM LLC, was out running errands when he watched the entire incident unfold.
DORR TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dorr Township, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Dorr Township, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Allegan County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Allegan County, MI
Dorr Township, MI
Accidents
Allegan County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo man who survived airborne car accident to face intoxication charges

DORR TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — “Unreal to see a car flying the way it did. I’ve never seen anything like it except in the movies.”. Real life imitated the movies on Friday afternoon, January 14, in Dorr Township as a video camera from Huizinga Rebuilding and Truck Parts Incorporated captured the moment a car went airborne off a US 131 exit ramp.
KALAMAZOO, MI
InspireMore

Man Darts Into Burning Bus On Side Of Highway To Drag 8 Strangers To Safety.

It was Christmas Eve, and Sirizani Butau was driving his truck on the Harare-Mutare Highway in Zimbabwe. When traffic slowed to a crawl, he realized there was an accident ahead. Drawing closer, he saw that a bus had collided with a fuel tanker, and the bus was on fire. More than 60 people were trapped inside the bus when the accident occurred, so without a thought for his own safety, Sirizani leapt from his truck and rushed into the inferno.
ACCIDENTS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Impala Hits Highway Overpass, Goes Airborne: Video

A wild video showing a tenth-generation Chevy Impala catching air after hitting a highway overpass at a high rate of speed has gone viral online. According to NBC affiliate Wood TV, this crash happened along US-131 in Dorr Township, Michigan just after 2 p.m. last Thursday. Witnesses reported seeing a Chevy Impala travelling at a high rate of speed before it left the road, drove up a dirt embankment and launched into the air. The car ended up clearing the overpass completely before landing on another dirt embankment between the highway and an on-ramp, striking a road sign.
DORR TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Michigan State Police#Car Seat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
MLive

2 drivers killed in head-on crash on icy West Michigan road

MONTCALM COUNTY, MI -- Two motorists died Monday afternoon in a head-on collision that happened during icy weather conditions, Michigan State Police said. Troopers responded at 1:23 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, to the double-fatal crash on Sidney Road, east of Fitzner Road in Montcalm Township. Authorities declared the drivers of both vehicles dead at the scene, while a passenger in one vehicle was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
Bossip

So Sad: Virginia Police Release Heartbreaking 911 Call From Washington Football Baller Deshazor Everett’s Fatal Car Crash That Killed Girlfriend

It’s heartbreaking when you see people with so much promise and talent succumb to freak accidents like this that alter their lives forever. On December 23, 2021, Washington Football Team baller Deshazor Everett was driving his 2010 Nissan GT-R when he plunged into a tree. The impact left him injured but ultimately killed his longtime girlfriend 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
The Independent

I94 crash: Huge pile-up involving more than 100 vehicles shuts Wisconsin interstate

A huge pile-up involving more than 100 vehicles in icy conditions has closed Interstate 94 in Wisconsin.At least five semi-trucks were involved in separate crashes with passenger vehicles in Jackson County between Osseo and Northfield on Thursday morning.The Wisconsin State Patrol said freezing rain had caused hazardous driving conditions, and scores of vehicles were trapped after the highway was closed in both directions. Miraculously, there were no reported injuries, according to the State Patrol.A motorist filmed several semi-trucks on fire along the route and posted it to Facebook around 8am on Thursday.Mike Olsen said there were about 20 semi-trucks crashed...
ACCIDENTS
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy