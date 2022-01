The city of Portland revealed Friday that it had discovered an “offensive” and “unauthorized” slide appended to a presentation meant to train Portland police on riot control. The meme depicts an officer with a raised fist, apparently in the act of beating of a long-haired citizen. The overlaid text reads: And the Lord said… Woe be unto you, dirty hippy; For thou stinketh of patchouli and BO; For thou talk of Marx, yet know him not; For thou has bills, yet have not paid; For thou has dreadlocks and white skin. And so I shall send among you, My humble servants with hat, and with bat; That they may christen...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO