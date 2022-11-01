ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2022

By Samantha Holender
 3 days ago
Beauty talk! Whether you’re browsing online, scanning the shelves at Sephora or taking note of what celebs swear by, it’s easy to find yourself overloaded by all the options. But fear not, because whether you’re on the hunt for skincare that’s going to revolutionize your routine or makeup that’ll up your glam game, we’ve got you covered.

Us Weekly ’s Stylish has spent time testing and swatching the latest and greatest in order to help you decide what launches are sure to become your future holy grails and can’t-live-withouts. While we're confident this list will grow 10-fold in the months to come, there are already a handful of new and noteworthy products that need to be on your radar.

When it comes to makeup, the primer selection in popping off. Smashbox dropped not one, but four, new skin perfecters — and trust us, there’s something for everyone. With a hydrating option, mattifying primer, color corrector and illuminator, you can pretty much guarantee that you’ll have a great makeup day, every day.

And don’t look past the ability to mix and match either! Add the mattifying option to your t-zone and the illuminator to your cheeks for a flawless face.

In the skincare department, we’re all about hydration — especially in the winter months. Our latest obsession? The Lawless Forget the Filler Lip Mask. While it’s *technically* an overnight treatment, you’re going to end up reaching for this guy on repeat. Chapped lips don’t stand a chance, it feels (and smells!) like a literal dream and gives your pout some extra plumpness.

To give your skin the same TLC as your smile, check out the latest launch from Farmacy. The brand dropped a 10% Niacinamide Night Mask that deserves a spot in your routine, STAT. The product has the most amazing texture and delivers powerful ingredients to help smooth out skin texture, minimize the appearance of pores and lock in moisture while you sleep.

To check out these new launches (and a whole lot more!), keep scrolling! Because from innovative drops and splurges that are *actually* worth it to bargain buys, we’ll be shouting out the new and noteworthy products that are hitting the market all year round.

