College Football Playoff 2022-’23: CFP championship odds, CFP Semifinal predictions

College Football Playoffs schedule: When are the CFB Playoffs?

The 2022-2023 College Football Playoffs will begin on December 31. Official start times for the games remain undetermined. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. While the Fiesta Bowl will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

CFP Semifinal Game – Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Saturday, Dec. 31 @ Time TBD

Saturday, Dec. 31 @ Time TBD CFP Semifinal Game – PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Saturday, Dec. 31 @ Time TBD

Where will the College Football playoffs national championship be played?

The 2023 CFP National Championship game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Monday, January 9. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

New Year’s Six games schedule

Capital One Orange Bowl: Friday, Dec. 30 2022 on ESPN at Hard Rock Stadium

Friday, Dec. 30 2022 on ESPN at Hard Rock Stadium Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Monday, Jan. 2 2023 on ESPN at AT&T Stadium

Monday, Jan. 2 2023 on ESPN at AT&T Stadium Rose Bowl Game: Monday, Jan. 2 2023 on ESPN (5 PM) at Rose Bowl Stadium

Monday, Jan. 2 2023 on ESPN (5 PM) at Rose Bowl Stadium Allstate Sugar Bowl: Monday, Jan. 2 2023 on ESPN (8:30 EST) at Caesars Superdome

2023 College Football Playoff odds: Who will win the CFP national championship next season?

Alabama: +200

+200 Georgia: +300

+300 Ohio State: +600

+600 Clemson: +1200

+1200 Texas A&M: +2000

+2000 Michigan: +3500

+3500 Oklahoma: +3500

+3500 USC Trojans: +3500

+3500 LSU: +4000

+4000 Florida: +5000

+5000 Notre Dame: +5000

+5000 Oregon: +5000

+5000 Utah: +5000

+5000 Texas: +5000

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released?

While an official date for the College Football Playoff rankings isn’t set, the 2022 rankings were first released on Nov. 2. The first edition of the 2023 rankings will likely be released on Nov. 1, 2022.

2023 College Football Playoff projections

Sportsnaut’s preliminary 2023 CFB Playoffs projections are based on our 2022 top-25 rankings and projected rosters for the upcoming season.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: (1) Alabama Crimson Tide vs (4) Utah Utes

It’s no surprise that Alabama is the 2023 CFP championship favorite. Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., two of the best players in the nation, can lead this team to the the mountain top once again. With improvements from the offensive line and a healthier receiving corps bodes well for the Crimson Tide. Plus, playoff appearances are the expectation for Nick Saban.

The Utah Utes are poised to take a step forward in 2022. They finished the season as a top-10 team, overcoming tragic losses of teammates and finishing the year strong. Quarterback Cameron Rising could be the program’s best signal-caller in years, serving as the missing piece to put a program with an excellent rushing attack and a great defense over the top. Facing a Florida program in transition to open the 2022 season, we expect Utah to make an early statement.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: (2) Ohio State Buckeyes vs. (3) Texas A&M Aggies

Heisman Trophy candidates C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are all returning for the fall. While the Ohio State schedule (vs. Notre Dame, @ Michigan State, vs. Michigan) will be challenging next season, they should be favored in every matchup. Pair an elite offense with the new addition of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and you’ve got a well-rounded team that belongs in the College Football Playoff.

Expectations are high for Jimbo Fisher’s program in 2022. Texas A&M is bringing back 10 of its starters from the 2021 season, upgrading at quarterback (Max Johnson) and welcoming in the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022. Considering 2021 was meant to be a transition year for the Aggies and they still finished 8-4 with a win over Alabama, this team could make the playoffs this season.

