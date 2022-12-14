College Football Playoff 2022-’23: CFB Playoff bracket set, CFP schedule
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? We finally have our answer to who will be participating in the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff.
Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the CFP Semifinal dates, locates, the championship favorites, and more, including the 2023 CFB Playoffs.
Related: College Football rankings
Bookmark this page for updates throughout the 2022 season on where every team stands in the race for the College Football Playoff. We’ll provide everything you need to know, from CFB Playoff rankings, to playoff brackets, schedule information and so much more.
Here’s everything you need to know about the College Football Playoff, including our final CFB Playoff projections.Also Read:
College Football Rankings Week 15: Georgia No. 1, massive shakeup before CFB Playoff
College Football Playoff rankings
- Georgia Bulldogs vs No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs
2022-’23 College Football Playoff projections: What college teams are in the playoffs 2022?
Sportsnaut’s 2023 CFB Playoffs projections are based on our 2022 top-25 rankings , updated on a weekly basis, and projections for the College Football Playoff rankings.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: (1) Georgia Bullldogs vs (4) Ohio State Buckeyes
- Date: December 31
- Time: 8 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
The Georgia Bulldogs played a little loose at times this year, but their peak moments are superior to every other team in the Nation. Georgia boasts the defense in college football with an offense that boasts plenty of NFL talent at wide receiver and tight end. As long as the Bulldogs play consistent football and avoid performing at their opponents’ level, they should dominate the CFB Playoffs.Also Read:
Grading college football coaching hires 2022-’23: Rankings the best hires from the coaching carousel
Thanks to the USC Trojans’ loss, Ohio State makes its way back into the College Football Playoff, While there was likely plenty of debate regarding Ohio State vs Alabama, especially because the Buckeyes were blown out by Michigan, the one-loss team makes it in over two-loss Alabama. Now headed to the CFP Semifinal, Ohio State draws a daunting matchup vs Georgia.
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: (2) Michigan Wolverines vs (3) TCU Horned Frogs
The Michigan Wolverines didn’t just beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, they decimated their biggest rival at Ohio Stadium with some of the highest stakes ever for The Game . On a Saturday when the best running back in college football couldn’t contribute, J.J. McCarthy stepped up and unlocked a vertical passing attack that no one saw coming. This is by far the best the Wolverines have looked in more than a decade and they are going to be a dangerous No. 2 seed in the CFB Playoff.
Related: College football games today – 2022 college football schedule
A three-point overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game wasn’t enough to knock the TCU Horned Frogs down from the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings and that’s the right call
Either way, a matchup between the Wolverines and Horned Frogs looks like a competitive matchup on paper, we’ll see how it turns out once the game is played. TCU was one of the three best teams in college football this year, going from unranked to a powerhouse. The Horned Frogs stay ahead of Ohio State due to the margin of defeat and likely to avoid a rematch of Michigan vs Ohio State so soon after it just happened.
CFP Playoff matchups
- (1) Georgia Bulldogs vs (4) Ohio State Buckeyes
- (2) Michigan Wolverines vs (3) TCU Horned Frogs
Best college football stadiums: Ranking the NCAA gridiron’s premier venues in 2022
College Football Playoffs schedule: When are the CFB Playoffs?
The 2022-2023 College Football Playoffs will begin on December 31. Official start times for the games remain undetermined. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. While the Fiesta Bowl will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The 2023 College Football National Championship Game will be played on January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
- CFP Semifinal Game – Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Saturday, Dec. 31 @ 8 PM ET
- CFP Semifinal Game – PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Saturday, Dec. 31 @ 4 PM ET
- CFB National Championship Game : Monday, Jan. 9 @ Time TBD
Related: Heisman Trophy candidates 2022
Where will the College Football playoffs national championship be played?
The 2023 CFP National Championship game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Monday, January 9. It will be broadcast on ESPN.
New Year’s Six games schedule
- Capital One Orange Bowl: Friday, Dec. 30 2022 on ESPN at Hard Rock Stadium
- Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Monday, Jan. 2 2023 on ESPN at AT&T Stadium
- Rose Bowl Game: Monday, Jan. 2 2023 on ESPN (5 PM) at Rose Bowl Stadium
- Allstate Sugar Bowl: Monday, Jan. 2 2023 on ESPN (8:30 EST) at Caesars Superdome
When will the College Football Playoffs expand?
The CFP Playoff is expanding to 12 teams, delivering exactly what college football fans wanted for years. However, it won’t be happening immediately.
A 12-team College Football Playoff is set to happen in 2026 following the unanimous ruling from the CFP’s board of managers. However, there’s a possibility the new format will happen earlier. If the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director can approve key logistics of playoff expansion, we could see a 12-team bracket by 2024.Also Read:
CFB Playoff expands to 12 teams; How it impacts the future of college football
More must-reads:
Comments / 58