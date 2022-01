Pictured here are a few of Mrs. Homb's 5th grade math students. They are leaning about fractions through an activity called "Scrumptiously Simplified Fractions". Students were each given 60 jelly beans of random colors. They had to separate the jelly beans into groups by color. From here, they wrote each color as a fraction and then had to simplify each fraction. After that, they were asked to compare the fractions and order them from least to greatest. This was a great activity to review factors, especially the Greatest Common Factor, or GCF! Students had a blast doing this fun and yummy activity.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO