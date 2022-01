The company grew very fast in the last 2 years, but profitability is still far away. GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is a subscription-based SaaS company that went public in October 2021. The stock climbed 30% and has since fallen from its high almost 50%. While the company has seen strong percentage sales growth over the last 2 years, it is very difficult to judge how much of this was covid effects and what the further prospects are. But this growth would have to be maintained to justify the company's extremely high valuation. In addition, the company is still making losses, which in times of rising interest rates and inflationary pressures does not make the future outlook any better. Therefore, I'm not looking at investing in GTLB, but it could be a potential short position.

