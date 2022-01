Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) has been in the news a lot recently. The company has made waves with its social media venture via the Lomotif app, which stands to challenge TikTok. It is leaning hard into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well, with an investment in projectable E-NFTs. Yet, the biggest piece of the puzzle that’s exciting BBIG stock holders right now is the coming crypto spinoff, Cryptyde. The incoming crypto acquisitions outfit will be launching on Wall Street under the TYDE ticker symbol. But how does it all work?

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO