Take a Tour of Leonardo DiCaprio’s $10 Million New Beverly Hills Home

By Alicia Selin
 5 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio has purchased yet another California home and this time, it's a $10 million house in Beverly Hills. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is 5,000 square feet and sits on over a...

David Spade Lists Beverly Hills Home for $19.995 Million

For roughly two decades, comedian David Spade’s home-improvement projects kept pace with his acting credits. With each new movie or show, the “Saturday Night Live” alum was able to pay for another update to his Beverly Hills home. “There was a little ‘Joe Dirt’ money that went into it, then a little ‘Just Shoot Me!’ money that went into it,” said Mr. Spade, 57.
Jonah Hill Says Leonardo DiCaprio Made Him Watch ‘The Mandalorian’

Jonah Hill revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio made him watch The Mandalorian during the production of Don’t Look Up. It’s well known at this point that Leonardo DiCaprio almost played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones instead of Hayden Christensen. DiCaprio’s Don’t Look Up co-star Jonah Hill is also no stranger to almost appearing in major blockbuster films. While Dicaprio didn’t end up as Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequels, it sounds like the Academy Award-winning actor is still a huge fan of The Mandalorian.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Sell Beverly Hills Home for $10.35 Million

Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have sold their first marital home in Beverly Hills for $10.35 million, according to property records. Spanning about 7,300 square feet, the house most recently asked $11.3 million after first listing for $13.995 million in 2020, according to Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland, who had the listing with colleague Drew Fenton. The buyer, whose identity couldn’t be determined, was represented by Chris Huddleston of The Sher Group. Mr. Huddleston didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Kirk Douglas’s Beverly Hills Home Sells For Just Over $9 Million

There are many L.A. homes who’ve been occupied by stars, but few have quite as much to show for it as the late Kirk Douglas’s Beverly Hills home. The property, which features a “walk of fame” with stones that bear signatures of stars ranging from Lucille Ball to Ronald Reagan, has just sold for $9.015 million according to the Wall Street Journal.
Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
Leonardo Dicaprio
Inside a $28 Million Beverly Hills Home Designed by the ‘King of the Megamansions’

When it comes to the value of a house, pedigree isn’t everything, but it certainly can help. In California, one of the names that ranks highly on the need-to-own list is Richard Landry, otherwise known as the King of the Megamansion. His work is highly sought-after and has caught the eye of athletes such as Wayne Gretzky and Tom Brady. Those looking to snap up their own Landry property are in luck now, as one has just listed for a cool $28 million. Situated in Beverly Hills, the 6.7-acre property was built for Norman Zada, a mathematician and entrepreneur who at...
‘You can’t act!’ 26 co-stars who did not get along in real life

“Cruel!”, “Completely disgusting!”, “Candy ass!” – these are just some of the barbs that Hollywood stars have unleashed upon each other over the years. But which actors said them? And about whom?Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte might have been romantically entangled in I Love Trouble, but they also had a few tangles – and not the good kind – with each other off-set. And even though Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams went on to date in real life after The Notebook, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight for those two, either.A lot of this is ancient history. And the...
Sofia Coppola Praises Kirsten Dunst’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Performance: “I’m So Proud of You”

Jane Campion has said she fell in love with Kirsten Dunst as an actress after seeing her turn in 1999’s The Virgin Suicides, a film that marked Dunst’s first of three collaborations with Sofia Coppola. “Seriously, in love,” Campion said last November after the Hollywood premiere of The Power of the Dog, a film that finally brought them together. “She’s an actress I was deeply interested in. I love her, and she is that brilliant actress. She has to just put clothes on a line, and I’m riveted.” Critics and awards groups have also been captivated by Dunst’s turn as Rose...
Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
New this week: Mellencamp, Hilary Duff and ‘Fraggle Rock’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. MOVIES — Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi latest masterpiece, “A Hero,” comes to Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 21. AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote in his review that this saga about a good […]
We Love Lucy: How Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Became The Ricardos For Aaron Sorkin

In 1952, the second season of CBS sitcom I Love Lucy set viewing records that, 70 years later, have yet to be beaten. The star was Lucille Ball, a lovable klutz from New York, and her husband Ricky was played by her real-life spouse—Cuban refugee Desi Arnaz. Together they founded Desilu Productions, soon to be the No. 1 independent TV company in America. In 1957, however, a scandal surfaced that threatened to tear it all down: Lucy was a registered Communist. Or was she? That fraught time is brought to life by Aaron Sorkin in his Amazon Studios release Being...
Bong Joon Ho Sets Next Movie at Warner Bros. With Robert Pattinson in Talks to Star

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, who made awards history with his genre-bending thriller “Parasite,” is making his next feature film at Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson, who will soon appear as the Caped Crusader in “The Batman,” is expected to star in the science-fiction story, an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel “Mickey7.” According to the book’s publisher St. Martin Press, the high-concept cerebral thriller is best described as “The Martian” meets “Dark Matter.” The tale is about an “expendable” — a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Nifheim — who refuses to let his replacement clone,...
Sundance: Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer Set for Macro Lodge Virtual Events

Charles D. King and his Macro team are back with another installment of the Macro Lodge led by Stacey Walker King, like this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the 5th annual event will be virtual. Presented by Chase Sapphire, the three days of programming run Jan. 21-23 with a focus on panels, programs and events that shine a spotlight on diversity, inclusion and people of color. Hosted by King and the company’s Walker King, chief brand officer (and King’s wife), the MACRO Lodge is open to fest attendees and the general public for viewing at a custom website. Macro Lodge’s programming partners...
Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée will wear ‘two Valentino dresses’ on their wedding day

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding is expected to be a lavish affair attended by a star-studded guestlist that will reportedly take place on 9 April.The famous pair’s nuptials are set to be covered by US Vogue, with the ceremony to be held on Peltz’s billionaire father’s estate on Palm Beach, Florida, according to The Sun.But the question on everyone’s lips has been who the 27-year-old Bates Motel star will tap to design her wedding dress, with some reports suggesting it could be her future mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.Victoria, who has her own fashion label, designed the flowing yellow dress worn...
Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz once made Prince an hour late to his own concert

Javier Bardem has admitted that he and Penélope Cruz once made Prince an hour late to his own concert.Appearing on The Tonight Show on Monday (17 January), Bardem told host Jimmy Fallon how his wife was friends with the late singer and that they had visited his homes a number of times.The actor then recalled one incident when he and Cruz were having dinner at Prince’s London house with the actor Jordi Mollà before a concert.“We were having dinner and we took the dessert and we were having a drink, two drinks, and we were like, ‘Nobody’s coming here...
