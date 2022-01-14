Take a Tour of Leonardo DiCaprio’s $10 Million New Beverly Hills Home

When it comes to the value of a house, pedigree isn’t everything, but it certainly can help. In California, one of the names that ranks highly on the need-to-own list is Richard Landry, otherwise known as the King of the Megamansion. His work is highly sought-after and has caught the eye of athletes such as Wayne Gretzky and Tom Brady. Those looking to snap up their own Landry property are in luck now, as one has just listed for a cool $28 million. Situated in Beverly Hills, the 6.7-acre property was built for Norman Zada, a mathematician and entrepreneur who at...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO