ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Notable Places in Midland: The Pepto Bismol House

By Kevin Chase
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland...

mix979fm.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland Odessa? Was I Wrong For Asking My Date If She Was Married?

Listener Wrote - Went on a first date the other day and while on the date during dinner I asked her 'If She Was Married?' I had heard from a friend that kind of knew her that she might have been ...so I asked her! Why try to figure it out. Well, she got mad at me for asking and that was it! She said she wasn't... but was ticked off. Was I wrong for asking my date if she was married? Wasn't it better to clear that up.... up front?
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Midland, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Quick Hit Of Snow This Thursday? 5 Things To Know In Case It Does Snow In Midland/Odessa

Despite the last couple of days feeling like summer, believe it or not, this Thursday, snow could be falling in the Permian Basin. We have sunny days most of this week with a 20% chance of snow as we look toward the weekend. In case you are not from Midland/Odessa, here are some good things to know as we gear up for the snowfall. And by that I mean probably little to no accumulation...usually. lol.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland Odessa? Is My Man Not Letting Me SEE His Phone A Red Flag?

Listener Wrote - Going into almost 1 year with my man....and he still will not let me GO THROUGH HIS PHONE. Um, this bothers me. He has shown me his phone, but I can't straight up just pick up his phone and go through it. He tells me it's his 'personal space' and he feels like I'm checking up on him. Um, is this a red flag?
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Surprise Weather For West Texas This Winter Says The Farmer’s Almanac

After LAST February 2021 and the week that stopped the world in Texas--we're all a bit wary of what's to come this year and if things do get bad, will the power grid survive and hold up thru it? As we went into winter last year, transitioning from Fall was pleasant and really gave no indication of cold weather to come. We had an extremely mild December, even hitting the 80's at Christmas. I know everyone's holding their breath to see what happens over the course of the next 6 weeks, but from what I can see in the Farmer's Almanac for our area-things are looking pretty good--if you believe that sort of thing. They do go back and look at their predictions after the fact to see how accurate they were, and usually, they are on target.
WEST, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
John Mellencamp
Mix 97.9 FM

What Is Being Built Next To Osaka In Midland? Find Out Here

What is that going to be to the south of Osaka in Midland off of Tradewinds Boulevard? I am in that area quite frequently and I kept wondering? One day I thought duh, who better to ask than someone at Osaka? So I called and still got no answers. Savage. You talk about a closely guarded secret! The person that I spoke to on the phone just kept saying 'I don't know, I don't know.'
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Whoa! Does This Awesome City Have The Most Bed Bugs In Texas?

This is a list you don't want your city to be on. Who knew that this list was an annual thing? Apparently, Orkin puts out this list every year. Of course, Orkin knows a thing about BUGS, it's what they do. So, before we reveal the Texas city that takes the top spot for Texas. Let's figure out how they come up with this list.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy