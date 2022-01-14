Steelers fans add winning feat after Carlson's clutch kick

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph understands the baggage he carries. Dwayne Haskins too. The next seven months give the two Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks a chance to shed the weight. For the first time in nearly a generation, the starting gig in the city they play for is up for grabs after Ben Roethlisberger all but confirmed he is retiring after 18 seasons.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO