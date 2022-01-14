ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers fans add winning feat after Carlson's clutch kick

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Daniel Carlson’s latest clutch field goal for the Las Vegas Raiders...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Pittsburgh Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers make multiple roster moves following playoff loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several roster moves following their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The team signed the following players to future-reserve deals: Daniel Archibong, Rico Bussey, Khalil Davis, Nathan Gilliam, Malcolm Pridgeon, Delontae Scott, Sam Sloman, Linden Stephens, Jace Sternberger, Donovan Stiner, Rex Sunahara and Tyler Vaughns.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

A Steelers fan’s rooting guide to the NFL playoffs

The Steelers are out of the playoffs, which means fans will need to pick a new rooting interest for the rest of the playoffs. Here’s a breakdown of the remaining options, ranked from the most rootable teams still in the hunt to the least. Los Angeles Rams: All that...
NFL
Frankfort Times

Rudolph, Haskins eager to make bid for open Steelers' QB job

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph understands the baggage he carries. Dwayne Haskins too. The next seven months give the two Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks a chance to shed the weight. For the first time in nearly a generation, the starting gig in the city they play for is up for grabs after Ben Roethlisberger all but confirmed he is retiring after 18 seasons.
NFL
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy