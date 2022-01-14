ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Chelsea Future Amid Juventus Interest

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the future of Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Chelsea after reports linking the 25-year-old with a move to Italy.

The midfielder has broken into the Blues squad this season after returning from a loan spell at Fulham.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Manchester City, Tuchel provided an update on his future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4qaq_0dm7wgUa00
IMAGO / Sportimage

The Blues boss was asked about the potential of sending Loftus-Cheek on loan for the remainder of the campaign and rubbished the suggestion.

He said:“We haven’t talked about it (loaning Loftus-Cheek out). He has a lot of game time, he has a lot to fight for here if we talk about Ruben and my personal opinion. Anyway, this will happen behind closed doors. When we have something to announce, we will announce."

This comes after reports that Juventus are eyeing up the Blues midfielder for a January loan switch to replace the outgoing Arthur Melo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9pNR_0dm7wgUa00
IMAGO / PA Images

Earlier reports suggest that fellow Serie A side AS Roma are interested in acquiring the Englishman's signature as well.

However, it looks like Chelsea will retain their midfielder as he has seen an upgrade in game time this season.

The 25-year-old started the season as the fifth choice midfielder but quickly overtook Saul Niguez in the pecking order before a run of games in the team during an injury period which saw N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic sidelined.

Therefore, Loftus-Cheek has done enough to warrant a stay at Stamford Bridge during the winter window.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side drop points yet again after another disappointing performance away to Brighton. The first half saw the Blues start slowly. However, a moment of brilliance from Hakim Ziyech gave Chelsea the lead. In the second half, Brighton's pressure paid off. An Adam Webster header was enough to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saul Niguez
Person
Arthur Melo
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Fulham#Serie A#Roma#Englishman
ESPN

Chelsea's dour draw at Brighton has dropped points becoming the new normal for Thomas Tuchel's team

BRIGHTON, England -- Hakim Ziyech's reaction to his goal said it all. Chelsea's standout moment on another disappointing night, which extinguishes the faintest lingering title hopes, came against the run of play midway through the first half as the Dutch-born attacker's deflected strike snuck inside Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's near post.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Thomas Tuchel struggles to admit Chelsea title woes

Thomas Tuchel attempts to navigate the tricky question of Chelsea’s title hopes turning to woes. If ever there was a lose, lose question, Thomas Tuchel experienced it when being asked about Chelsea’s title hopes, as they turned to woes, after their defeat to Man City. The loss against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: Rescheduled Brighton date is very hard to understand

Thomas Tuchel has admitted struggling to fathom the rescheduling of Chelsea’s Premier League trip to BrightonThe Blues travel to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday, with the clash shifted from February 8 – when Chelsea will be at the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.But now boss Tuchel has been left wondering why the rearranged Brighton match could not have been staged a day later on Wednesday, January 19.Chelsea lost 1-0 at Manchester City on Saturday, with Brighton drawing 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Friday night.The Blues host Tottenham on Sunday and Brighton travel to Leicester, leaving Tuchel nonplussed as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
775
Followers
6K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy