ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea Squad to Be Brave & Play With Courage vs Man City

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea need to produce a 'top level' performance which consists of bravery and courage when they face Manchester City, says Thomas Tuchel.

The European champions head to the Etihad on Saturday to play the league leaders who comfortably beat them earlier on in the season at Stamford Bridge.

10 points separate the teams and a win for City will extend the gap and likely end any hope Chelsea have of winning the title this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhCKk_0dm7vS3500
IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel has great respect for Pep Guardiola and City ahead of this weekend's match and was asked about whether or not Chelsea had succeeded in closing the gap to Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel Blames Individual Performances for Chelsea Defeat to Man City

18 minutes ago

35 minutes ago

48 minutes ago

He replied: “They opened the gap not over the last months but over the last years. I was never shy to say this, it is my opinion. We try to close it. We were self confident enough to say we will try to close it from the first day this season. This is what we did. We did very good. Don’t get me wrong, I want to be clear about it. I am absolutely happy with the players who travel with us and will be on the pitch. We will inject the most confidence, come up with a plan and push, help, support with genuine belief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EjdQd_0dm7vS3500
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

“The team is a different team with everyone available, it’s as simple as that. If you have your 20, 19 players from 23, always and constantly available with always minor injuries. If you have them, this creates energy, atmosphere and extra edge you need if you want to be on level where Man City is. We don’t have it, it’s no excuse. It’s a description and explanation of the situation for us in the last weeks. It makes it even tougher. Does it make it impossible? No. It’s 90 minutes. In 90 minutes you can do anything. You need to be brave, to play with courage, a bit of luck and momentum. We need a top level. No problem for tomorrow but in general it’s like this.”

Tuchel wants bravery, fight, courage - everything they showed in their fightback and comeback against Liverpool at the beginning of the year.

It will be a different kind of test on Saturday but a win on the road to Manchester City would offer a real statement as to the direction Chelsea are heading in under Tuchel.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side drop points yet again after another disappointing performance away to Brighton. The first half saw the Blues start slowly. However, a moment of brilliance from Hakim Ziyech gave Chelsea the lead. In the second half, Brighton's pressure paid off. An Adam Webster header was enough to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku is right, he is not an easy fit in Chelsea’s system

It is tempting to wonder what might have been if, at the start of the second half at the Etihad on Saturday, the only shot on target that Chelsea managed all afternoon had been placed around the onrushing Ederson rather than easily within his reach. Maybe Thomas Tuchel would have taken more positives from the performance, maybe Manchester City would even have lost, maybe there would still have been a sliver of intrigue for us to savour in the final four months of this Premier League title race.Maybe Romelu Lukaku would have taken the first step on his long road...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man City#Manchester City#European
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: Rescheduled Brighton date is very hard to understand

Thomas Tuchel has admitted struggling to fathom the rescheduling of Chelsea’s Premier League trip to BrightonThe Blues travel to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday, with the clash shifted from February 8 – when Chelsea will be at the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.But now boss Tuchel has been left wondering why the rearranged Brighton match could not have been staged a day later on Wednesday, January 19.Chelsea lost 1-0 at Manchester City on Saturday, with Brighton drawing 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Friday night.The Blues host Tottenham on Sunday and Brighton travel to Leicester, leaving Tuchel nonplussed as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel ‘very confident’ he can see out Chelsea contract running to 2024

Thomas Tuchel feels “very confident” he can complete his current Chelsea FC contract that runs until 2024.The German boss is approaching one year at the Stamford Bridge helm, in which time he has led the Blues to the Champions League and European Super Cup titles, and the FA Cup final.The Blues trail runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City by 13 points after Saturday’s 1-0 loss at the Etihad Stadium however, with expectations of a genuine title challenge dashed after frustrating recent results.But Chelsea will nonetheless make the trip to Brighton on Tuesday with Tuchel still buoyant on his current...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
775
Followers
6K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy