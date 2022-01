Schools minister Robin Walker would support reducing the coronavirus isolation period from seven days to five days if the science supported it.Mr Walker said there had been “challenging levels of staff absence” in England’s schools this year as Omicron cases had spread, but he added they were “less” than had been projected.His comments to MPs come after data published by the Department for Education (DfE) found that nearly 500 ex-teachers had signed up with supply agencies to help tackle staff shortages in schools.The DfE has estimated that 8.6% of teachers and school leaders in England – around 44,000 of staff...

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO