Exploring Treatment With ViPOR in Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Cover picture for the articleNational Cancer Institute expert, Christopher J. Melani, MD, discusses the synergy of 5 drugs that make up a targeted therapy regimen for patients with mantle cell lymphoma. Christopher J. Melani, MD, assistant research physician, Lymphoid Malignancies Branch, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, breaks down the mechanisms of a 5-drug...

Asia Media

Signaling mechanisms in pancreatic cancer cells could provide new target for treatment

Research led by scientists at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center provides new insights into molecular “crosstalk” in pancreas cancer cells. The study, published in the journal Cell Reports, identifies vulnerabilities that could provide a target for therapeutic drugs already being studied for several different types of cancer. It was led by Dr. Caius Radu, a UCLA professor of molecular and medical pharmacology, and Dr. Timothy Donahue, a pancreatic cancer surgeon.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

FDA Okays Phase 3 Study of Zilovertamab in R/R Mantle Cell Lymphoma

A study of zilovertamab in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma will be launched in the second quarter of 2022. Following phase 2 success, zilovertamab vedotin will be evaluated in a pivotal phase 3 study for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), announced Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, in a press release.1.
HEALTH
mskcc.org

Why Do Brain Tumors Often Return After Treatment? MSK Researchers Say Stem Cells May Be Key

Glioblastoma brain tumors are one of the most deadly forms of cancer, with a five-year survival rate of less than 10% for patients 45 and older. Even when the tumors look as if they have been fully removed, they almost always come back. Investigators who are part of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Brain Tumor Center (BTC) are focusing their efforts on these cancers, with the goal of developing better treatments.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Immune Therapy Combination Treatment Helps Patients With Advanced Renal-Cell Carcinoma Live Better Lives

This high efficacy and low toxicity allow the combination treatment to provide a significant quality-of-life benefit to patients. Research from Northwestern Medicine found that a new immune therapy combination treatment was able to not only extend patients with cancer’s lives more effectively than other treatments, but it was also less toxic to patients’ overall health than other drugs on the market. This high efficacy and low toxicity allow the combination treatment to provide a significant quality-of-life benefit to patients.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

An Overview of Endometrial Cancer and Treatment Options

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: Endometrial cancer is the most common gynecologic malignancy. Fortunately, most women who are diagnosed with endometrial cancer are treated with surgery alone. Sometimes, there may be a hysterectomy, radiation, orchemotherapy. There’s a subset of women who recur with widespread metastases or who present with metastases at the time of diagnosis. There are several treatment options for these patients, and we’re getting better and more advanced at the options that we offer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Treating a Patient at Endometrial Cancer Relapse

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: When we talk about endometrial cancers that relapse, it’s important to note that there are different subsets, or different types of endometrial cancer. The relapse rate is based on the histological subtype. Women who have endometroid fall under the type 1 endometrial cancers, which are those that are hormonally driven. Their chance of treatment alone with a hysterectomy is 80% to 90%. Occasionally, we give adjuvant therapy, or immediate therapy after surgery, which may include radiation or chemotherapy. In total, 10% to 15% may recur from their disease and may require more systemic therapy. The more aggressive histological subtypes are primarily uterine serous cancers, carcinosarcomas, and clear-cell carcinomas. They make up a minority, about 10% of endometrial disease, but count for 50% to 60% of recurrences due to this disease. It’s much more common for those patients to require systemic therapy. It’s also important to note that the rates of endometrial cancer are rising in this country, and a lot of that is because environmental factors like obesity. Obesity drives the pathogenesis of endometrial cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Looking Toward the Future of Endometrial Cancer Management

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: The future is bright for the treatment of endometrial cancer. We’re going to move toward biomarker-driven therapies for all patients. What do I mean by that? We’re going to be doing studies in newly diagnosed patients, eliminating chemotherapy and giving immunotherapies—or hormonal therapies, for that matter—based on biomarker-driven profile. In a world of immunotherapies, we’ve done a great job with lenvatinib in combination with pembrolizumab, but there are other ongoing studies looking at newer combinations of biomarker-driven therapies with immunotherapy to better the response rates and cure this disease.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Shammo Debates the Triggers for Treatment of Patients With High-Risk Myelofibrosis

During a Targeted Oncology case-based virtual event, Jamile M. Shammo, MD, discussed testing, risk assessment, and therapy for patients with high-risk myelofibrosis. SHAMMO: I always [go for bone marrow testing] because MF is one of those entities [for which] you must demonstrate fibrosis by doing a bone marrow biopsy. Granted,...
CANCER
bctv.org

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment and Supports Are Available

18th Wonder “Cultivating Community Garden in the Oakbrook Neighborhood”. The Pennsylvania Department of Health Monday reminded Pennsylvanians living with sickle cell disease (SCD) that there are treatments and supports available. “Unfortunately, there is no cure for sickle cell disease, but treatment can help those with the disease live well...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
targetedonc.com

Zanubrutinib May Fill the Treatment Gap for CLL With Deletion 17p

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Jennifer Brown, MD, PhD discussed the early analysis of the SEQUOIA trial in patients with treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukemia and deletion 17p. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) with deletion 17p is a high-risk patient population for which there remains a clinical need for tolerable...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Balstilimab With Zalifrelimab Elicits High, Durable Responses in Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer

In patients with recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer, the second-line combination of balstilimab and zalifrelimab may offer meaningful clinical benefit, but further research is needed. The combination of the anti-PD-1 agent, balstilimab and the anti-CTLA4 antibody, zalifrelimab showed promising clinical activity and an acceptable safety profile for the treatment of...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Tisagenlecleucel Promising in R/R Follicular Lymphoma

Tisagenlecleucel (tisa-cel; Kymriah) produced a high overall response rate and complete response (CR) rate in adults with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who had received two or more prior lines of therapy, according to results presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting. MedPage Today brought together three...
CANCER
MedPage Today

CAR-T Trial Fails in Aggressive Large B-Cell Lymphoma

After a long string of clinical trial success in hematologic malignancies, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy failed to improve event-free survival versus standard of care for primary refractory/relapsed aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to findings presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting. MedPage Today brought together...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Study Explores Neoantigen Vaccine With Immune Checkpoint Blockade in Metastatic MSS-CRC

The phase 2/3 GRANITE-CRC-1L clinical trial has been initiated. The individualized neoantigen vaccine GRANITE, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy), has been dosed in a patient with newly diagnosed, metastatic, microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC), initiating the phase 2/3 GRANITE-CRC-1L trial, according to a press release by Gritstone bio, Inc.1.
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Intensive Chemotherapy Falls a Few Steps Behind in Leukemia and Lymphoma

Naval Daver, MD, discusses the latest developments in acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, and follicular lymphoma. The management of acute and chronic leukemias and lymphoma is becoming less reliant on intensive chemotherapy, explained Naval Daver, MD, who added that this paradigm shift has reflected a greater dependence instead on antibody-drug conjugates, BTK inhibitors, and FLT3/IDH inhibitors.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Targeted Therapy Responses by Lymphoma Subgroup

Mark Roschewski, MD, discusses how different large cell lymphoma subtypes may respond to different therapies. Mark Roschewski, MD, senior clinician, Lymphoid Malignancies Branch, Center of Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, discusses how different large cell lymphoma subtypes may respond to different therapies. According to Roschewski, preclinical models have found that...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Novel Strategies Being Investigated in Endometrial Cancer

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: The landscape for endometrial cancer is very exciting. We have 5 first-line global trials evaluating immunotherapy pushed into the first line. Four of these trials are looking at chemotherapy plus or minus immunotherapy, and the fifth is looking at lenvatinib-pembrolizumab vs chemotherapy carboplatin-paclitaxel in the first-line setting. There’s no doubt that if any trials are positive, the treatment paradigm will change and will move I/O [immuno-oncology] to the first-line setting.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Combination of I/O and TKI Therapy in Endometrial Cancer

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: Some of the biomarker-driven therapies, or even immunotherapies, for endometrial cancer are tyrosine kinase inhibitors, immunotherapy options, or checkpoint inhibitors. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors go after specific proteins that are overexpressed or have driven the pathogenesis within a cell. I refer to it almost as a weed killer, or a poison to the entire tumor, while tyrosine kinase inhibitors or other biomarker-driven therapies are like putting a stick in the spoke of the wheel. They’re not as damaging to the cells, but they go after a specific pathway.
CANCER

