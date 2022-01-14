ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court to hear dispute over football coach's on-field prayers

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

(Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal by a Christian former high school football coach who was suspended from his job at a high school in Washington...

The Independent

Supreme Court hears case over whether activist can fly 'Christian flag' outside of Boston city hall

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday in a case that has united unlikely parties around a thorny question: is it religious discrimination if the city of Boston prevents a man from flying a "Christian" flag on a flagpole outside City Hall where other groups have displayed banners of their own?Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist, began pursuing the case after the rejected his application to fly a flag that featured a red cross outside City Hall, even though it had approved 284 straight applications before his arrived.The city has defended its choice as a way to avoid the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
Post Register

Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments over redistricting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments in five separate lawsuits brought against the state's redistricting commission on Friday, all of them challenging various aspects of the new U.S. congressional and state legislative district maps. The bipartisan Idaho Commission for Reapportionment is tasked every 10 years with redrawing voting districts based on the most recent census. Idaho has been one of the fastest-growing states in the nation.
IDAHO STATE
news9.com

Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over Biden's Vaccine Mandates

The United States Supreme Court heard arguments in two cases Friday that will help sort out whether the federal government has the authority to mandate broadly that certain workers be vaccinated against Covid-19 – or in some circumstances submit to regular testing for the virus – as a condition of continued employment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Justices seek to downplay Covid mask rift at US Supreme Court

Three US Supreme Court justices on Wednesday dismissed a report of a rift over the wearing of Covid face masks during hearings before the nation's highest court. Shortly before Roberts issued his denial, Gorsuch and Sotomayor issued a statement of their own, saying that "reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee's two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia "Ginny" Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to "act immediately to remove" Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Neil Gorsuch Stands Up for His Right to Endanger Sonia Sotomayor's Health

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has diabetes, elevating her risk for serious illness or death should she contract Covid-19. Sotomayor said recently that she doesn't feel comfortable sitting next to unmasked justices as the highly transmissible Omicron variant surges, so Chief Justice John Roberts asked the court to wear masks. Justice Neil Gorsuch, who sits directly next to Sotomayor on the bench, refused to do so, pushing Sotomayor to do her job remotely when the court reconvened this month. NPR reported Monday on the rift inside SCOTUS, which is currently operating under a conservative supermajority that liberal justices are worried is laying waste...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

'Second Amendment preservation' act would prohibit federal gun restrictions

Law enforcement agencies and local governments could face penalties of up to $50,000 for enforcing certain federal regulations on firearms, under a proposal advanced Wednesday by Iowa lawmakers. The bill, Senate File 2002, would add a lengthy section to Iowa Code that affirms the state Legislature – not the federal government – has the authority […] The post 'Second Amendment preservation' act would prohibit federal gun restrictions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Daily Montanan

Supreme Court won't intervene in constitutional property tax question

The Montana Supreme Court has left a constitutional ballot issue in legal limbo, rejecting a plea from the group to intervene in a case where a Lewis and Clark County judge has issued a temporary restraining order halting signatures on a measure that would cap property taxes. On Wednesday, the state's high court declined to […] The post Supreme Court won't intervene in constitutional property tax question appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

