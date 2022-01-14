ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. judge bars Martin Shkreli from drug industry, orders $64.6 million payment

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday barred Martin Shkreli from the pharmaceutical industry for life and ordered him to pay $64.6 million after he famously raised the price of the drug Daraprim and fought to block generic competitors. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan ruled after a...

