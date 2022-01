As a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly-transmissible omicron variant overwhelms the region’s hospitals, epidemiologists predict the D.C. region may be nearing a peak in cases. If case trends continue to mirror those in omicron waves abroad, they predict that a decline in coronavirus cases could be on the way soon — though the recent surge in cases will lead to a further spike in hospitalizations and deaths over the next month.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO