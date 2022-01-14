ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

City of Sparks to Begin Construction on Sparks Marina All-abilities Playground

Sparks, Nevada
Sparks, Nevada
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZXc3_0dm7lKsP00

Sparks, NV – Construction begins Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, on a new all-abilities playground at the Sparks Marina, making it the second all-abilities playground in Sparks; the other is at Pah Rah Park, located at 3545 Vista Blvd.

Due to the construction, a section of the Sparks Marina parking lot and playground area will be closed as crews remove the current playground equipment and a portion of the concrete pathway.

The Sparks Marina All-abilities Playground will include new playground equipment, shade structures and a surrounding fence. The project was approved as part of the Capital Improvement Plan by the Sparks City Council. Additional project funding was secured through donations from the Reno Rodeo Foundation for $120,000, Sparks Rotary Club in the amount of $80,000 and a $10,000 contribution from the Ozmen Foundation.

“The success of Pah Rah Park’s all-abilities playground is quite evident, and we are excited about the new all-abilities park coming to the Sparks Marina,” said Mayor Ed Lawson. “This is certain to benefit and serve even more residents in our community.”

The Sparks Marina was selected as the best site based on its central location and amenities. The marina has become a regional draw for visitors in the Truckee Meadows with numerous events throughout the year including Mark Wellman Day, Kids Free Fishing Day and multiple walks for various non-profit groups.

The playground project is targeted for completion in June 2022.

###

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

U.S. says Russia may attack Ukraine on short notice

Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reno, NV
Sparks, NV
Government
City
Sparks, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Fox News

How to get an at-home COVID-19 test

Starting Wednesday, the federal website that allows Americans to request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders. COVIDTests.gov will provide the tests – four per residential address, applied to the first 500 million tests – at no cost, including no shipping fee. "The tests will be completely free—there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playground Equipment#Rodeo#Uban Construction#Nv#The Sparks City Council#The Reno Rodeo Foundation#Sparks Rotary Club#The Ozmen Foundation
Sparks, Nevada

Sparks, Nevada

131
Followers
157
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Sparks is located within the Reno–Sparks metropolitan area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy