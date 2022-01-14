City of Sparks to Begin Construction on Sparks Marina All-abilities Playground

Sparks, NV – Construction begins Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, on a new all-abilities playground at the Sparks Marina, making it the second all-abilities playground in Sparks; the other is at Pah Rah Park, located at 3545 Vista Blvd.

Due to the construction, a section of the Sparks Marina parking lot and playground area will be closed as crews remove the current playground equipment and a portion of the concrete pathway.

The Sparks Marina All-abilities Playground will include new playground equipment, shade structures and a surrounding fence. The project was approved as part of the Capital Improvement Plan by the Sparks City Council. Additional project funding was secured through donations from the Reno Rodeo Foundation for $120,000, Sparks Rotary Club in the amount of $80,000 and a $10,000 contribution from the Ozmen Foundation.

“The success of Pah Rah Park’s all-abilities playground is quite evident, and we are excited about the new all-abilities park coming to the Sparks Marina,” said Mayor Ed Lawson. “This is certain to benefit and serve even more residents in our community.”

The Sparks Marina was selected as the best site based on its central location and amenities. The marina has become a regional draw for visitors in the Truckee Meadows with numerous events throughout the year including Mark Wellman Day, Kids Free Fishing Day and multiple walks for various non-profit groups.

The playground project is targeted for completion in June 2022.

