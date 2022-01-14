ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Netflix decides to take a swing at tennis in new docuseries

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Netflix is taking a swing at tennis next. The streaming service has announced that it...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Emma Raducanu feeds off grand slam crowd to earn win over Sloane Stephens

The grand slam stage inspired Emma Raducanu once again as she marked her Australian Open debut with victory in the battle of the US Open champions against Sloane Stephens.Wins have been hard to come by for the 19-year-old since her extraordinary success in New York in September but, back on the big stage, Raducanu found the right formula to claim a 6-0 2-6 6-1 victory.She lost just four points in a startling first set that admittedly was woeful from Stephens before the American hit her stride in the second.That set up a first ever decider at this level for Raducanu...
TENNIS
The Independent

Golf goes to Netflix and it has competition from tennis

Formula One racing got a huge boost in interest in North America through the Netflix series “Drive to Survive.”Netflix now is expanding to a documentary series on golf, with the PGA Tour and the organizers of the four major championships granting access for a behind-the-scenes look. Among those who have signed up (without pay) to participate are multiple major champions like Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa. Also on the list are Max Homa and Joel Dahmen, who have revealed their personalities through various social media.For the players, it’s a chance to increase their exposure and...
TENNIS
BGR.com

This gritty new sci-fi movie is unexpectedly taking Netflix by storm

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more Apocalyptic movies are having a bit of a moment on Netflix right now. One of the biggest Korean-language releases in recent memory on the streamer, for example, is The Silent Sea. It told the story of a special team sent to the moon to retrieve an important sample from a research facilty. Meanwhile, back home, Earth has undergone “desertification.” And in addition to The Silent Sea, there’s also Don’t Look Up — a polarizing climate change allegory from director Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Netflix Releases Trailer For Kanye West Docuseries ‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the streaming platform’s forthcoming three-part Kanye West documentary series Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which is set to premiere on Feb. 16. Directed by duo Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, the series documents Ye’s rise from a promising beat-smith and aspiring artist to an international megastar. First announced by Netflix last September during a livestream at TUDUM, Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is billed as “an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.” The first...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
BGR.com

Netflix has a gripping new true-crime docuseries that’ll leave you speechless

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more A new Netflix documentary series that debuted on the streaming service Tuesday starts off with the feel of a taut thriller, driven by a John le Carre-worthy storyline. A conman pretending to be an MI5 spy scams more than half a dozen people over the course of a decade. And the story apparently isn’t even over, with at least one woman seemingly still in danger. That’s how episode one (titled They Vanished) of this three-episode limited docuseries opens. With two children, sending a message to their mother...
TV SERIES
KTVB

Kanye West Gives Unprecedented Access to His Life and Career in Netflix Docuseries 'Jeen-Yuhs'

Kanye West is letting his fans into his life in an unprecedented way: a three-part documentary series premiering on Netflix. Described as a "landmark documentary event," jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy comes from Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah. The trilogy paints an intimate and revealing portrait of West's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break into the entertainment industry and his life today as a global brand and artist.
TV & VIDEOS
iheart.com

I Watched DocuSeries Cheer Season 2 On Netflix & Its Really Good!

Football isn't the only sport thats bug. Cheerleading can give it a run for its money. Middle school, high school, collegiate and even club cheer is huge. Creating championship teams and even social media stars. Netflix released season 1 of Cheer just before the pandemic and it blew up! Making...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

All3Media Invests in Sports Production Outfit 3 Rock

London-headquartered super-indie All3Media is backing sport production outfit 3 Rock. Founded by presenter and producer Craig Doyle and Irish rugby player Brian O’Driscoll, the deal will see All3Media-owned production company North One become the exclusive live rugby co-production partner for 3 Rock. Meanwhile, All3Media’s digital agency Little Dot Studios — which last week launched a dedicated sport label with Little Dot Sport — will also work with 3 Rock as digital partner. Distribution arm All3Media International will be exclusive distributor. The deal is intended to boost 3 Rock’s footprint in live sport and associated factual programming, in addition to creating more branded and digital...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Puppet Master, Hunting the Ultimate Conman: Netflix docuseries is a deft but incomplete story of unbelievable deception

Have we reached peak true crime? It’s a question we’ve been asking for some time now – but one Netflix seems wholly unperturbed by as the streamer continues to roll out grim documentary after grim documentary. The latest in that cortège is The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, a new three-part series chronicling the decades-spanning story of Britain’s most notorious finagler.Robert Hendy-Freegard is the man in question, a former car salesman who has routinely impersonated an MI5 agent to insert himself into the lives of numerous women and one man. He sets up camp in his victims’ physical...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Topples Hawkeye and Wheel of Time With New Season Debut

Over the past few years, original Netflix series have found a way to pierce the pop culture veil and resonate with audiences, with fans eagerly anticipating new episodes. The streaming service's live-action adaptation of The Witcher can be counted safely among them, with the second season debuting to a lot of fan conversation late last year. Apparently, that conversation has also equated to some impressive viewership numbers, according to the most recent statistics published by Nielsen. According to their reporting, the two seasons of The Witcher have been watched for a total of 2,191 million minutes the week of December 13th through December 19th. This was vastly above Disney+'s Hawkeye, which had five episodes watched for 580 million minutes, and Amazon's The Wheel of Time, which had seven episodes watched for 467 million minutes.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Fast And Furious’ Ludacris And The Rock Have A Sweet Exchange Over His New Netflix Series

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had a bumpy relationship with the Fast & Furious franchise, to say the least. That doesn’t mean the Red Notice star hasn’t been supportive of his former cast-mates, though. Fellow franchise star Ludacris got to witness this firsthand, as Johnson showered some love on the rapper’s new Netflix series. And the shout-out subsequently led to a sweet exchange between the former co-stars.
MUSIC
bartlesvilleradio.com

New Season of Cherokee Nation Docuseries Coming Soon

The newest season of “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” debuts this month. The groundbreaking docuseries features the citizens, culture, history and language of the Cherokee Nation and has been recognized with 13 regional Heartland Emmy Awards. Season seven debuts on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 7:00 p.m. on osiyo.tv, followed by a broadcast premiere on Sunday, Jan. 30.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Puppet Master’ On Netflix, A Docuseries About A Con Artist’s Victims Across Two Decades

Of all the true crime shows we’ve seen, we’ve always had an affinity to the ones about con artists and their victims. Why? Because the most elusive con artists are so good at what they do, they can make anyone their mark. So the idea that this can happen to anyone, including us, makes us want to see how they were caught and how they finally went down. A new docuseries on Netflix discusses one of the UK’s most manipulative con artists, and there is a story about how he was caught, but that’s not the end of the story…
TV SERIES
The Independent

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray defy age and expectation at Australian Open

Just a few minutes before midnight in Australia, Emma Raducanu cast her racquet aside and let out a cathartic roar. The magnitude of this battling 6-0 2-6 6-1 victory over Sloane Stephens might pale against the heights of New York, but as her adrenaline subsided and even after the lights turned off around Melbourne Park, there was little to mask her relief. Raducanu had endured a tumultuous build-up to her grand slam return, with two first-round exits sandwiching a change of coach and a positive Covid test that left her unable to practise for almost three weeks. But the...
TENNIS
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Alum Melora Hardin to Release Powerful New Docuseries

The Office star and Season 30 Dancing with the Stars contestant Melora Hardin is planning to release a docuseries about the powerful friendship she formed with a fan named Hunter Austin. Deadline reports that Revelations Entertainment acquired the series, titled Thunder, Hunter, and Me. Melora Hardin to Release Four-Part Docuseries...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy