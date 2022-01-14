ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack White Releases Video for New Track ‘Love Is Selfish’

By ebanas
wmmr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack White has released his latest preview to the two new albums he’s releasing this year with “Love Is Selfish.”. Accompanied by a music video of White performing the track in an empty American Legion Hall, the twangy acoustic track is off Entering Heaven Alive, which is due out July 22....

Rolling Stone

Jack White Previews Upcoming Tour With ‘Taking Me Back’ Rehearsal Video

Jack White has given fans a preview of his upcoming Supply Chain Issues Tour with a “private rehearsal” video of his recent single “Taking Me Back.” Directed by White and filmed at Third Man Records’ Blue Room, the guitarist and his new touring band — Dominic Davis, Quincy McCrary, and Daru Jones — rip through the first track off Fear of the Dawn, the first of two albums White is releasing in 2022; Fear of the Dawn arrives April 8, with Entering Heaven Alive following on July 22. White also spoke to Los Angeles’ Alt 98.7 about his new albums and the...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Jack White perform new single ‘Taking Me Back’ live

Jack White has released a self-directed live performance video of recent single ‘Taking Me Back’ – check it out below. Released back in October, ‘Taking Me Back’ was the first solo song White had released in three years. The following month, White confirmed that he...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Jack White shares soothing, stripped-back acoustic ballad, Love Is Selfish

Jack White has shared Love Is Selfish, a new track from his second album to be released in 2022, Entering Heaven Alive. A heartfelt ballad propelled chiefly by stripped-back acoustic guitar, Love Is Selfish marks a softer musical direction for the White Stripes man after his last single, the hard-hitting, fuzz-drenched Taking Me Back. Check it out below.
MUSIC
iheart.com

New Music Friday With Bastille, Eddie Vedder, Jack White and Joywave!

It's a big New Music Friday with music from a bunch of our favorites!. Jack White gave us "Love Is Selfish", the first song from his album Entering Heaven Alive, which comes out on July 22. From Bastille, the next song from their record Give Me The Future is "Shut Off The Lights". That album is out on February 4th. Then, a week later on February 11th, we'll get Cleanse from Joywave and Eddie Vedder's Earthling! They've both given us new songs with "Buy American" and "Brother The Cloud". And, how about "Dime In My Dryer", Brandon Boyd's next song from Echoes & Cocoons!
MUSIC
State
Kansas State
z975.com

Jack White Coming To Nashville

If you’re a big Jack White fan then you’re in luck because he’s going to be making his way to our area in just a few months. He’ll be making a stop at Ascend Amphitheater on April 30th and May 1st. He’ll be out on his...
NASHVILLE, TN
Stereogum

Jack White – “Love Is Selfish”

In April, Jack White will release his first album since 2018, Fear Of The Dawn, followed by Entering Heaven Alive in July. Last month he detailed a Supply Chain Issues Tour, and we’ve already heard Fear Of The Dawn‘s opening track “Taking Me Back.” Now, White’s unleashed another new song, the far more mellow “Love Is Selfish,” from Entering Heaven Alive. Have a listen below.
MUSIC
Variety

Jack White Premieres Live Video, Offers Details About Coming Twin Albums and Tour

Jack White hasn’t talked much publicly about his forthcoming pair of new albums — “Fear of the Dawn,” out April 8, and “Entering Heaven Alive,” due July 22 — but he took to Los Angeles radio station Alt 98.7 to exclusively premiere a new live-in-the-studio music video on the station’s website, as well as to discuss the nature of the two records as well as tour plans. With the self-directed live video for “Taking Me Back,” White told host Chris Booker that “we wanted to kill a few birds with one stone. People keep asking who’s going to be in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orcasound.com

THE WEEKND RELEASES A NEW VIDEO FOR “SACRIFICE”

The Weeknd has released the new video for “Sacrifice” from his latest album, Dawn FM (XO/Republic Records). The record was produced by The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia and Max Martin. The video was directed by the duo Cliqua. The release began with a compelling trailer for the project...
MUSIC
Person
Jack White
rockeramagazine.com

SALVATION Releases New Single and Video

"Echos" music video is the latest release from SALVATION, a Punk Rock/Pop Rock quartet from Marseille/France. A 13-track album is currently in production, along with a debut video. French band, SALVATION, releases new single and video for "Echos" With a powerful and deceptively simplistic Punk Rock sound, with very structured...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Korn Release Tease Of Drum Tracks Of Their New Song

It would appear that a new single from Korn may be but a few days away. A new teaser site launched by the band today (January 06th) at kornofficial.com sports what appears to be the isolated drum tracks from a song on the band’s forthcoming new album “Requiem” (click on the lyrics at the bottom of the screen on the site to hear it.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
wmmr.com

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Drop New Track ‘Call Off The Dogs’

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have released the third track preview to their upcoming fourth studio album aptly named 4. Embedded below is “Call Off The Dogs,” an energetic, driving tune that is both radio-ready and will undoubtedly be a setlist highlight whenever the band returns to the road.
MUSIC
#Music Video#Selfish#American#Blunderbuss 29
101x.com

Spoon share new track “Wild” + music video

Spoon have shared the second single from their upcoming album Lucifer on the Sofa. The track’s called “Wild” and tagging along is a new western-themed music video. Spoon characterize their latest release as “a full-on rock song just made for walking w conviction down highways real or imagined.”
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Rock Breakdown with Sara (#47)

A viral drum video honoring Neil Peart has us feeling like underachievers. The Foo Fighters’ upcoming film looks like a real horror show. Here’s a cat that looks like Freddie Mercury, because why not?. Get more of the Rock Breakdown here, the latest news here. Follow us on...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Jethro Tull release video for title track of new album The Zealot Gene

Current Prog cover stars Jethro Tull have premiered their latest video for the title track of their upcoming album The Zealot Gene which you can watch in full below. Tull release The Zealot Gene, their 22nd studio album, through through InsideOut Music on January 28. “The title track offers many...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Punknews.org

Wine Lips release new live video

Wine Lips have released a live video for their songs "Eyes", "In The Clear", and "Lemonade". The video was recorded, mixed and edited by Taylor Lucas and was filmed at Bloordale Beach in Toronto, Ontario. The songs are off of Wine Lips' album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party that was released in 2021. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

SHADE OF SORROW Released New Video

Finnish melodic death metal one-man-band SHADE OF SORROW released a new song named METEOR. The song and the video is produced by all-around metal heavyweight Tuomas Saukkonen (Wolfheart, Dawn of Solace, Before the Dawn etc). METEOR is is described as cold beautiness as the northern blizzard. Composer MIKA KANKAINEN comments:
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Jenny Hval Announces New Album Classic Objects For March 2022, Shares New Video For Opening Track “Year Of Love”

Jenny Hval has made her next move in the pandemic and announced the release of her upcoming album, Classic Objects, set for a release in March 11 of this year. She also took the time to announce the video release of her latest single, “Year Of Love”. “For me, this experience was very troubling,” says Hval, who explains the song was based on a proposal that occurred during a performance of hers,. “It confronted me with the fact that I am also married. What does that detail from my private life say about me as an artist? ‘Year of Love’ asks, who am I as an artist? Do my private actions betray my work and voice?”. The song has a very folk-funk tune, very easy going and lots of percussion. The video itself is Hval in pose in different CGI rooms, either laying down, sitting or on her phone. It almost looks like a camera hack of an old video game. Hval and the directors described the video as, “A sense of loss and joy intertwines in a world of disconnected rooms. The artist inhabits these rooms. She is frozen in time, space, and mid-vowel.” Watch the video, see the tracklist for Classic Objects and take a look at the tour dates below.
MUSIC

