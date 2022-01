The project aims at getting the NFT community closer towards a social cause, a one of its kind seen till date. A few years back, cryptocurrencies were almost unknown and people were unaware of its workings. Since then, it has risen to become one of the most popular channels around the financial markets. With the growth of cryptocurrencies, NFTs have also shown a prominent upward curve and many projects have been introduced, much to the amazement of investors. However, very few have been really able to focus on social causes like the one we figured out of late named Arctic Bearz. This is supposedly one of the foremost projects aiming at preserving and helping the endangered species which dominate Antarctica.

